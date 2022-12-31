12/30 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, Amari Miller vs. Thea Hail, and Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana and Oba Femi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 46)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 30, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Thea Hail, who was accompanied by Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U, made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the final ‘Level Up’ of the year…

1. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Amari Miller. Miller overpowered Hail to the mat early and worked on the shoulder. Hail rolled through and took Miller down to the mat with a side headlock. Hail hit a number of arm drags but Miller responded with a slingshot into the ropes which Hail would avoid but she missed a springboard crossbody which allowed Miller to take control. Miller applied a chinlock but Hail would rally through as ‘Chase U’ shouted encouragement from ringside. Hail hit a t-bone suplex followed by the springboard senton and a swinging facebuster for the win.

Thea Hail defeated Amari Miller via pinfall in 5:53.

The commentary team hyped Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana and Oba Femi for after the break…[c]

2. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana and Oba Femi. Nima and Montana started the match as both men used their strength early. Nima scooped up and slammed Montana to the mat and tagged in Price who hit Montana with a superkick. Montana tagged in Femi who took control after hitting Price with a slam. Montana tagged back in and got a near fall on Price. Femi entered the ring once more to continue the punishment but Price avoided a punch in the corner as Price made the hot tag to Nima. Nima sent Femi to ringside as Price and Nima hit a double team on Montana for the victory.

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Bryson Montana and Oba Femi via pinfall in 4:38.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal. Mensah took Bernal down early with a wristlock. Bernal hit a monkey flip to try to escape but Mensah held on to the arm and hit Bernal with a hip toss and a pump kick to the chest for a two count. Bernal draped Mensah onto the top rope to gain control and hit a corner bulldog and worked on the arm and the stomach area of Mensah.

Mensah escaped and hit a back suplex on Bernal for another near fall. Bernal applied a bearhug over the shoulder on Mensah but Mensah responded with a springboard moonsault and a wheel kick to Bernal. Mensah rolled to the apron and hit a springboard dropkick and a corner spinkick to Bernal for the pin to end the contest.

Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:17.

John’s Ramblings: A good show to close out the year. None of the matches were must see and it did have the feel of one of those end of year shows where not a lot was going to happen but it was an easy enough edition to watch and digest as we prepare to ring in the new year. It’s been fun covering this show in 2022 and long may it continue in 2023 and beyond!