AJ Styles out with a broken ankle

December 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles revealed that he suffered a broken ankle during Thursday’s WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles suffered the injury while performing a top rope move.

Powell’s POV: With no surgery needed, most online estimates for the recovery time from a broken ankle range between four and eight weeks, assuming there was no ligament damage. Here’s wishing Styles the best in his recovery.

  1. Tom December 31, 2022 @ 12:34 pm

    Damn no Rumble for Styles then..

