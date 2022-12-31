AJ Styles out with a broken ankle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles revealed that he suffered a broken ankle during Thursday’s WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles suffered the injury while performing a top rope move.

Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 31, 2022

Powell’s POV: With no surgery needed, most online estimates for the recovery time from a broken ankle range between four and eight weeks, assuming there was no ligament damage. Here’s wishing Styles the best in his recovery.