By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shotzi suffered a knee injury during the NXT taping on Tuesday. WWE announced that Alba Fyre will replace her in Friday’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton.

Powell’s POV: Shotzi was injured while challenging NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in a match that was taped for Tuesday’s NXT television show. There’s no word as of this update regarding the severity of the injury.