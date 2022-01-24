1/24 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley weigh-in for the WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble, Miz throws Maryse a birthday party, Alpha Academy and RKBro compete in an academic challenge

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,496)

Live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

Aired January 24, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to Raw and would be joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on commentary. Smith noted that Graves was in the ring for the weigh-in segment. Graves stood with Adam Pearce, who introduced Bobby Lashley. Pearce and Graves stood behind a podium, and a giant scale was also inside the ring.

Lashley made his entrance along with MVP. Footage aired briefly of Lashley going through a workout session. Once Lashley and MVP were in the ring, Pearce wanted to introduce Brock Lesnar, but he was interrupted.

Paul Heyman called out, “Ladies and gentlemen.” Heyman said he was tired of everyone trying to steal his schtick. Heyman introduced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who walked out looking like a cowboy from “Yellowstone” for reasons that make sense only to Brock Lesnar (I wouldn’t question it while in his presence either).

Graves actually said that Lesnar’s attire didn’t seem appropriate for a weigh-in. “Mr. Graves, would you like me to get naked for you?” Lesnar asked. They moved forward without any Lesnar nudity. Lashley weighed in at 273 pounds. MVP spoke briefly about Lashley.

Graves asked Lesnar to weigh in and encouraged him to remove some of his clothing. Lesnar removed his cowboy hat and stepped on the scale. He weighed in at 286 pounds. Lashley said Lesnar was acting like a fool because he knows he’s going to be beaten on Saturday. Lashley said it will be the shortest title run of Lesnar’s entire career. “And that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler,” Lashley said.

Lesnar replied by asking who’s the comedian now. Lesnar played up the headlines the next morning reading that Lashley beat him via the Hurt Lock and said the new reigning and defending champion of the world would be “Bobby Who”. Lesnar left the ring with Heyman…

Powell’s POV: Lesnar might be one of the baddest men on the planet, but Beth Dutton would hand him his ass. Anyway, the segment was quick and basic. The most interesting thing about it was that the fans were solidly behind Lesnar and booed Lashley. By the way, I don’t think Lashley’s spoiler tease is far fetched. My guess is Lesnar loses the title due to Heyman or the other Bloodline members interfering, which frees up Lesnar to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

The broadcast team narrated highlights of Bianca Belair winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Belair made her entrance heading into the first commercial break… [C]