Chaotic Wrestling “Owlmania 5” results: Vetter’s review of Mortar vs. Seabass Finn for the CW Title, JT Dunn and Danny Miles vs. Swipe Right for the CW Tag Team Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Owlmania 5”

June 12, 2025, in Everett, Massachusetts at Night Shift Brewing

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

This show was held in a parking lot, and it was daylight as the show began. Everett is part of the Boston metro area. This might have been held at a local county fair or some type of similar festival. Rich Palladino was the ring announcer and also provided commentary; that explains why he wasn’t at Wrestling Open in Worcester (about an hour west of Boston.) Perhaps 300 fans were watching.

1. Anthony Greene vs. Surfadora. Surfadora is a woman in a head-to-toe pink outfit and mask; that could be just about any woman. She had a beach ball and wore a bathing suit over the pink singlet. Surfadora hit a dropkick and a huracanrana. Greene went for a dive, but she got a super-soaker and sprayed water in his face. This is all silliness. (Greene, quite frankly, shouldn’t be in a comedy match; he’s too good for this.) He finally hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00 and took control.)

Greene hit a bodyslam and he kept her grounded. She hit a tornado DDT and they were both down at 4:30. She got up and hit some spin kicks and a huracanrana. She hit a stunner for a nearfall. She went under the ring and put … floaties on her arms? She went for a top-rope move but he caught her and slammed her to the mat. He missed a moonsault, and she immediately rolled him up for the pin. We’ll see if we find out who this woman is but she has dark hair out of the back of her mask.

Surfadora defeated Anthony Greene at 6:34.

2. Kalvin Dumont (w/Cole Rutherford) vs. Sean “Vegan” Keegan for the CW Panoptic Title. I’ve noted before that Keegan reminds me of Juice Robinson’s “CJ Parker” earth-loving gimmick from his NXT run; he has the same frizzy hair, too. My first time seeing Delmont; he’s scrawny-thin with long-flowing hair and he must be between ages 18 and 22. Keegan hit a back suplex. Delmont rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Keegan hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Dumont got a rollup for a nearfall and he threw a temper tantrum. He choked Keegan in the ropes. Keegan fired up and hit some clotheslines. Keegan hit a back suplex for a visual pin, but Rutherford distracted the ref. Rutherford hit Keegan, and Dumont got a rollup for the pin. Meh.

Kalvin Dumont defeated Sean “Vegan” Keegan to retain the CW Panoptic Title at 6:53.

3. “The Monarchy” BMT and Ariel vs. Jamari and Armani Kayos. The Monarchy are married and I admittedly am not a big fan of either of them. I find Ariel particularly non-believable in matches against men. He got on the mic and cut a basic heel promo. My first time seeing Jamari; he’s a Black man in plain blue trunks. Kayos is a flamboyant Black man; I’ve seen him a few times and he’s alright. Kayos and BMT opened. Jamari is shorter and he locked up with Ariel at 1:30 and hit a dropkick for a nearfall.

BMT attacked Armani from behind and snapped his neck across the top rope, allowing the Monarchy to start beating him down in their corner. Armani slammed Ariel to the mat and they were both down. Jamari got a hot tag at 6:00 and he hit some punches on each of the heels, then a top-rope crossbody block onto both of them. He hit a tornado DDT on BMT for a nearfall. BMT hit a fadeaway stunner on Jamari for a nearfall. Jamari got a rollup for the flash pin. BMT sat up, stunned he just lost to this kid, and he threw a temper tantrum on the mat.

Jamari and Armani Kayos defeated “The Monarchy” Ariel and BMT at 8:17.

4. Milo Mirra (w/Sileena) vs. Spike Nishimura in an intergender match. Milo has his Pogo Stick, but he is a heel and came out to ominous goth music! I would not be surprised if Spike was the mysterious woman in the opener; the body type is right. They opened with a test of strength. She hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. He took control and kept her grounded. Milo hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 4:00. Sileena got in the ring, but Spike hit her with a pump kick to the chest.

Spike hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. She hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. She hit a springboard dropkick for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Milo slammed her to the mat. He rolled to the floor, got on his stupid Pogo Stick, launched himself into the ring into a flying crossbody block, and pinned her. Okay match. Weird to see Milo as a heel, as his silly Pogo Stick always gets a pop every time I see him elsewhere.

Milo Mirra defeated Spike Nishimura at 7:34.

5. Jariel Rivera (w/Arcturus) vs. Trigga the OG for the CW New England Title. Arcturus wore a royal purple robe, and he had white face paint; I think I’ve seen him once before. Basic offense early on; Trigga is thicker, but Jariel has the better physique. The ref ejected Arcturus and Milo Mirra. Jariel hit a dropkick to the back and got a nearfall at 4:30. He tied up Trigga on the mat and cranked on Trigga’s head.

Trigga finally hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 7:00. Trigga hit a leg lariat for a believable nearfall. He hit a superkick. Jariel pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Trigga to fall and be crotched in the corner. Jariel put Trigga on his shoulders and hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker, spinning Trigga to the mat for the cheap pin. Okay match.

Jariel Rivera defeated Trigga the OG to retain the CW New England Title at 9:15.

6. Tony Navarro vs. Jose Zamora. Zamora is the young kid who has a body camera around his neck so he can record his life. I’m pretty sure this is my first time seeing Navarro; he has long, dark hair, and he wore red-and-green pants. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started my stopwatch at first contact. Navarro has some good size and is clearly bigger than Zamora. Navarro hit a flying shoulder tackle and a Stinger Splash, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

Zamora began stomping on Navarro. He hit a leaping axe kick for a nearfall at 5:00. He mounted Navarro and repeatedly punched him. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Navarro hit a leaping clothesline, and he was fired up. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Zamora hit an enzuigiri, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 8:00. Navarro hit a leaping Flatliner for the pin. Solid match. Navarro is raw, but he has good size to him, and I’m intrigued; I liked what I saw.

Tony Navarro defeated Jose Zamora at 8:36.

* It was now quite dark out, but the ring was really well lit. The crowd watching this show has grown, too; I’m sure people in the area know that “Swipe Right” has been on WWE TV and they want to see them.

7. JT Dunn and Danny Miles vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the Chaotic Wrestling Tag Team Titles. I’ve often compared Dunn to Tony Nese (but without the great abdominal definition!) Baylor and Miles opened; Brad is much taller. Brad tied a leg lock around Danny’s neck. JT Dunn stomped on Brad’s left arm and targeted it. Ricky tagged in at 2:00 and traded quicker offense with Dunn; JT hit a doublestomp to the chest. Brad hit a snap suplex at 4:00 on Dunn, and SR began working him over for several minutes.

Dunn finally hit a stunner. Miles got the hot tag at 7:30. He hit a spinebuster on Brad and a running clothesline for a nearfall. Brad hit a twisting neckbreaker on Danny for a nearfall. SR set up for the Superswipe, but Smokes was tripped and pulled to the floor. Miles hit a Pedigree on Baylor for a nearfall, but Smokes made the save at 10:00. This has been really good. Dunn dove through the ropes onto Smokes. Miles hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin on Brad. Really good action and easily the best of the night.

Danny Miles and JT Dunn defeated “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes to retain the CW Tag Team Titles at 10:50.

8. Mortar vs. Seabass Finn for the CW Heavyweight Title. Again, Mortar reminds me of Rhino, as he’s short and thick with long, black hair. An intense lockup, and they traded chops. Finn was wearing a generic black singlet and was downplaying the dumb fisherman’s gimmick tonight. Mortar hip-tossed him across the ring and clotheslined him to the floor, then he dove to the floor on Finn at 3:30. They brawled at ringside. Finn hit a series of roundhouse kicks to the chest. They got back into the ring and resumed trading punches. Finn hit a bodyslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 7:00.

Mortar hit a release suplex and took control. He channeled his inner Zack Sabre Jr. and snapped Finn’s neck between the ankles at 10:30, and he kept Finn grounded. Finn hit a stunner to break free, and some running back elbows in the corner. Finn unloaded a series of open-hand slaps to the face and a back suplex, and they were both down at 13:00. Finn hit a German Suplex and he was fired up. He hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Mortar dove through the ropes onto Finn, then he slammed Finn onto the ring apron at 15:00. They got back into the ring. Mortar went for a Lionsault, but Finn got his knees up to block it.

Mortar hit a standing powerbomb, then a discus clothesline for a believable nearfall at 16:30. They got up and traded more forearm strikes, and Mortar hit a superkick. Mortar hit an F5, but Finn rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned at 18:00. They fought on the ropes, and Finn hit a Frankensteiner, then a Rebound Lariat and he was fired up, then a flipping stunner and a fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall at 21:00. Finn hit a discus Mafia Kick. Mortar nailed an awesome Package Piledriver for the pin. A very good match.

Mortar defeated Seabass Finn to retain the CW Title at 22:21.

* Mortar spoke to the crowd, and he put over Finn.

Final Thoughts: Even though this show was a full hour away from the Wrestling Open event, more than 2/3 of the wrestlers here are regular competitors in Beyond/Wrestling Open. I’ve written multiple times now that Finn needs to drop the Seabass fisherman’s gimmick because he’s too good for that. Well, that was quite evident in this main event tonight. They busted their butts and kept a high pace for 22 minutes. Swipe Right’s match was really good for second. If nothing else, tune in to watch those final two matches.