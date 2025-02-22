Chaotic Wrestling “Hallowed Be Thy Name” results: Vetter’s review of Donovan Dijak vs. Aaron Rourke, Seabass Finn vs. Tyler Cintron, B3cca vs. Spike Nishimura vs. Liviyah in a three-way

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Hallowed Be Thy Name”

February 21, 2025 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts at Elks Lodge

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

This show aired live and free on YouTube. Tewksbury is located just northwest of the Boston metro area. Scotty Slade and Rich Palladino provided commentary. The blue lighting is really distinct here, making the low ceiling look blue, too. A good crowd of 250-300 in this small room. They have a nice entrance area and video screen.

* The show opened with a backstage segment but the echo is so horribly bad, I have no idea what they were saying. Wow, that’s a bad start to a show.

1. Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Armani Kayos for the Panoptic Title. A new word for me; Google says another word for “panoptic” is “all-inclusive.”I’ve seen the flamboyant Kayos several times now, including a day earlier at Wrestling Open. I like Aggro; he’s a good, cocky heel and a star at Maine-based Limitless Wrestling. Kayos hit a dive to the floor. J-Heru provided a distraction in the ring, allowing Aggro to take control. Aiden hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. The commentators talked about how Aggro is still making the adjustment to being a singles wrestler. (His former tag partner, DangerKid, stepped away from wrestling a year ago.)

Kayos hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Aggro hit a second-rope flying DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Kayos hit a backbreaker move over his shoulder. Aggro hit a Shining Wizard for the pin. Decent opener; a bit shorter than I expected.

Aiden Aggro defeated Armani Kayos to retain the Panoptic Title at 8:01.

2. B3cca vs. Spike Nishimura vs. Liviyah in a three-way. International pop star B3cca sang her way to the ring and it appears she is the lone heel in this one. Liviyah is a tall, blonde teenager and a second-generation wrestler (her dad is Edward Ecstasy, who was a tag champ here). Spike has competed several times in Wrestling Open and recently did a tour in Japan; she always wears what is essentially MMA fighting gear. B3cca got on the mic and said the fans are there to see her perform, and she’s going to give the fans an encore! B3cca tackled Liviyah at the bell and shoved both opponents to the floor so she could sing again. Of course, Spike and Liviyah got back in and beat her up. Spike slammed Liviyah onto B3cca, and the two babyfaces traded quick reversals. Palladino filled in the background of these two younger wrestlers; Scotty Slade is unaware of all of their backgrounds.

Spike unloaded some forearm strikes on B3cca. Liviyah hit an impressive German Suplex on B3cca at 5:30. Spike hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall on B3cca. B3cca hit a doublestomp to Spike’s stomach, then a double noggin’ knocker, but she missed a top-rope elbow drop. Spike hit a Mafia Kick on B3cca. The babyfaces took turns trying to steal a pin on B3cca and they argued. B3cca hit a low blow kick on Spike, then she hit a low blow on Liviyah, then a TKO stunner on Liviyah for the pin. Good action.

B3cca defeated Liviyah and Spike Nishimura in a three-way at 9:33.

* A backstage segment with Chaotic champion (and WWE ID prospect) Ricky Smokes. (We can hear this one; no terrible echo anymore.) Smokes is upset that everyone is after him. He apparently has the night off.

3. Trigga the OG vs. Arcturus (w/Sister Selina) for the Chaotic Wrestling New England Title. My first time seeing Arcturus, who has black-and-white face paint and his who vibe is evil ancient Egyptian deity; he was billed at 352 pounds and he’s definitely taller and rotund. Trigga is a babyface here; I’ve only seen him as a heel, usually in Fight Life. They stalled a bit then brawled to ringside. They accidentally hit the chandelier as they brawled on the top rope. This is mostly trading punches. Trigga hit some Helluva Kicks at 7:00. He hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. They brawled back to the floor and were both counted out. Just a so-so match. Arcturus hit a chairshot to the head after the bell.

Trigga the OG vs. Arcturus ended in a double count-out at 9:02; Trigga the OG retained the Chaotic Wrestling New England Title.

* Milo Mirra and Jariel Rivera came to the ring; they are apparently in a faction with Arcturs. Paris Van Dale and Dante Drago ran in and attacked, and we have our next match! They all brawled at ringside. Paris and Dante wore similar green-and-white gear.

4. Dante Drago and Paris Van Dale vs. Milo Mirra and Jariel Rivera. My first time seeing Paris as a babyface; she’s such a natural heel, and she did the splits over the heel manager. We got a bell at 2:30 to officially begin! Milo hit a basement dropkick in the corner on her and they worked her over in their corner. She hit a double DDT at 6:00. Dante got the hot tag and hit some flying forearms and a dropkick on Jariel, then a double crossbody block. Dante hit an impressive Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex). Jariel hit a spinebuster.

Paris got back in and hit a bulldog. Dante hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 9:00. Dante hit a huracanrana. Paris dove through the ropes onto both heels and that got a pop. In the ring, she hit a Lungblower to the chest, and Dante hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and suddenly all four were down at 10:30. This has topped my expectations. Dante and Milo traded forearm strikes. Dante accidentally clotheslined Paris! Jariel immediately rolled up Dante for the pin. Dante checked on Paris. Rich said that Dante had worked so hard to win her over with chocolates and a song. A fun match, but I admittedly just don’t find Paris believable at all against these bigger, stronger men.

Milo Mirra and Jariel Rivera defeated Dante Drago and Paris Van Dale at 11:17.

5. JT Dunn vs. BMT (w/Ariel). I haven’t seen much of Dunn lately; I think he’s taken some time off after recently becoming a father. He’s a babyface here and he went through the crowd to high-five fans on his way to the ring. BMT had his tag title belt with him; he is co-champ with his wife, who also carried her belt. The heels both wore their crowns. BMT got on the mic, berated the fans, and said this match will be fought under “royal rules.” This includes no closed fists, and verbal submissions only, and only BMT can win by pinfall. Dunn grabbed the scroll with the rules and tore it up. He taunted BMT and told him to get rid of the royal rules. BMT removed a jacket and revealed he was wearing a shirt with the picture of Dunn’s spouse/partner/baby mama on it. This made Dunn livid, who attacked and hit some forearm strikes.

They brawled to the floor with Dunn in charge. They got back into the ring at 4:00 and BMT was in charge. Dunn hit an enzuigiri, then a second-rope Meteora for a nearfall at 7:00. Dunn hit a Canadian Destroyer at 9:00, then a German Suplex. BMT hit a Poison Rana and a second-rope stunner for a nearfall. Suddenly, Milo Mirra, Jariel Rivera and Arcturus ran in and attacked Dunn, causing a DQ. BMT was upset and he pushed the heels. Dante and Paris returned to the ring and continued their brawl with the heels. Rivera hit a spear on Dunn. This was a bit too slow-paced; BMT hasn’t clicked for me.

JT Dunn defeated BMT via DQ at 11:21.

* 15-minute intermission

* Mortar came to the ring and confronted promoter Chase Del Monte. He is upset that Ricky Smokes has the night off. This is some bad local theater. Mortar challenged Chase to a match later! Chase told him he has “an insurance policy.” DJ Powers and others attacked Mortar. Chase ordered a match now between the five guys that were suddenly in the ring.

6. DJ Powers vs. Jose Zamora vs. Mantis vs. Mortar vs. Tony Navarro in a five-way scramble. I only know Mortar and Powers here. DJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00. Tony Navarro is a bit taller and thicker and he hit a double clothesline. Mortar and Powers traded some forearm strikes while everyone else was down. Powers hit a tornado DDT at 4:30. There were some issues with the screen freezing during the match. Mortar hit a Canadian Destroyer on Powers, then a discus clothesline on DJ for the pin. Meh. They should have just let Powers and Mortar have a singles match.

Mortar defeated DJ Powers, Jose Zamora, Mantis, and Tony Navarro at 6:18.

7. Seabass Finn vs. Tyler Cintron. I wrote this Thursday — Finn is too talented to be saddled with this dumb fisherman’s gimmick. My first time seeing the thin, muscular Cintron, who I’ll compare to former ROH hand Rhett Titus, and a bit like a thinner Silas Young. Cagematch.net records show Cintron has only wrestled twice in the past three years! Heck, he only has 46 career matches listed since he started in 2010. He hit a shoulder tackle and celebrated. Finn hit a clothesline at 3:30 while Tyler was straddling the top rope. Cintron stomped on Finn and kept him grounded. Tyler hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30. Finn hit some running back elbows and a running buttbump in the corner at 8:30. Finn hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. He hit a Flatliner, and he applied a Koji Clutch on the mat, and Tyler tapped out. Solid match. “This kid continues to impress,” Scotty said.

Seabass Finn defeated Tyler Cintron at 10:07.

8. Aaron Rourke vs. Donovan Dijak to be No. 1 contender. Of course, this was the reason I tuned in. These two fought on July 4, with Dijak winning. WWE ID prospect Rourke is thinner and smaller. An intense lockup to open, and Dijak rolled to the floor. In the ring, Rourke hit a Lungblower move to the chin at 3:00, then a dive to the floor, but Dijak caught him and threw Rourke over the top rope back into the ring! Wow! Dijak applied a rear-naked choke in the ring and grounded Rourke. Aaron escaped and hit a quick swat to the butt that ticked off Dijak. “I don’t know what this strategy entails,” Scotty said. Dijak took his head off with a clothesline at 5:30. He mounted Rourke, who was stomach-down, and hit some blows to the back. Rich said Dijak held the Chaotic title in late 2014 into early 2015, before going to NXT.

Dijak hit a second-rope splash to the mat for a nearfall at 7:00. Dijak tossed Rourke “like a rag doll” to the floor, but Aaron dove back in before being counted out. Rourke hit a cannonball in the corner at 10:00 and was fired up. They fought on the top rope, and Aaron bit the ear! He hit a top-rope doublestomp on Dijak’s chest for a nearfall, then a top-rope Meteora flying kneedrop for a nearfall. Dijak hit a spinnin Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded kicks, and Dijak nailed his discus Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Dijak nailed a springboard elbow drop for a nearfall.

Dijak nailed the Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 14:00. He set up for Feast Your Eyes but Rourke blocked it. Rourke hit a piledriver along his back for a believable nearfall. Rourke tried to get Donovan on his back but couldn’t, so he instead hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. He got Dijak on his back and hit a faceplant to the mat for a believable nearfall at 16:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Rourke hit a buzzsaw kick; he went for a split-legged moonsault but Dijak got his legs up to block it! Dijak immediately nailed Feast Your Eyes (pop-up kneestrike) for the pin. That was really, really good.

Donovan Dijak defeated Aaron Rourke at 18:32.

* Dijak got on the mic and put over Rourke, and they hugged. He vowed he is going to beat Ricky Smokes in three weeks and win back the title he last held a decade ago!

Final Thoughts: A really good main event that was head-and-shoulders above everything else here. With this free on YouTube, I can totally see why someone would skip the rest of this show and just watch the main event. The three-way women’s match was fun and takes second. The Dante/Paris tag match topped expectations and takes third. I will reiterate that if they had just done Mortar vs. DJ Powers, that could have been a standout match, too. While their matches didn’t rank “top three” tonight, I am a fan of Aggro, Finn and Dunn, too.

I’ll reiterate that while we started the show with some bad echos on the sound, they fixed that quickly. Scotty Slade was simultaneously good in calling the action — he clearly has a background in it — while being frustratingly clueless on the current wrestling scene and storylines. Palladino on commentary really helped him out here, as Rich is working seemingly every show in the Northeast.