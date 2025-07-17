Chaotic Wrestling “Chaotic Countdown” results: Vetter’s review of the Chaotic Countdown match, Kalvin Dumont vs. Aaron Rourke for the Chaotic Panoptic Title, Ricky Smokes vs. Armani Kayos

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Chaotic Countdown”

July 11, 2025, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Collegiate Charter School

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

This show streamed live and free on their YouTube page. The main event is a Royal Rumble match – regardless of whatever they want to call it. This is in the school’s gym, and the crowd was perhaps 500. The lighting was okay; one of the ringside cameras was really dark.

* It’s 1992 all over again because the winner of the Chaotic Countdown will be the Chaotic champion! Unlike the WWF 1992 Rumble, there is a champion, as Mortar is defending his belt against 29 opponents. And I’m admittedly a sucker for tournaments and Rumbles.

1. Ricky Smokes vs. Armani Kayos. WWE ID prospect Smokes is a two-time winner of the Chaotic Countdown match. Kayos is a flamboyant Black man; he’s a decent wrestler but admittedly not one of my favorites from the region. A feeling-out process early on, as the commentators talked about Smokes and his involvement in Evolve. Smokes hit a hard clothesline at 3:30 for a nearfall, and he was in charge. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00 as the commentators talked about how packed this gym was.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kayos hit a Samoan Drop, and they were both down. Kayos hit a huracanrana and a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall, then a leg drop move for a nearfall at 8:30. Smokes shook the ropes to crotch Armani in the corner, then he hit an enzuigiri and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. They traded rollups, and Kayos hit a Stomp to the head for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Kayos missed a Best Moonsault Ever. However, seconds later, Kayos got a backslide for the flash pin! Good action. Smokes was shocked he lost.

2. Sean “Vegan” Keegan and Seabass Finn vs. DJ Powers and Jose Zamora. I’ve noted that Keegan’s gimmick and overall look is like what Juice Robinson was doing in NXT as CJ Parker. DJ rolled to the floor to tear up a fan’s sign (and draw boos!) before locking up with Finn. I’ll reiterate that Finn has an amateur background and is far too good at this for such a silly fisherman’s gimmick. Zamora got in and beat up Keegan. (Just being blunt — Keegan is a whole level in a lower tier as far as ring skill compared to Powers and Finn, and probably Zamora, too.) The heels tied up Finn. Keegan got a hot tag at 5:30.

The heels quickly overpowered Keegan and kept him in their corner. They hit a doublestomp-and-DDT combo at 9:00. Powers missed a frogsplash. Finn got the hot tag and unloaded forearm strikes and chops on Zamora. He hit a back suplex on Zamora for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri. Finn missed a dive to the floor, and DJ hit a superkick on the floor. DJ then tagged in and hit a frogsplash on Keegan for the pin. Solid match; Powers is so good but really didn’t get a chance to show off much here. I like the pairing of the cocky kids, though.

* Heel manager Sidney Bakabella came to the ring for a promo. He said he has reached a “multi-show deal” to appear on future Chaotic Wrestling shows, then paused and added, “You’re welcome!” He spun quite a story about his time in the old WWWF under Vince McMahon Sr. (Sidney is about my age; right around 50.) He revealed who he will be managing. On the video screen, we heard from John Walters, who is on vacation in Florida rather than be in the cesspool of Lowell. (With his sunglasses on, I thought it was Alan Angels, as Walters is now bald.) Bakabella said Walters will wrestle whoever wins the Chaotic Countdown.

3. Kalvin Dumont (w/Cole Rutherford) vs. Aaron Rourke for the Chaotic Panoptic Title. I’ve seen the thin, young Kalvin a few times, and he’s got a young HBK look going on. He came to the ring to a Backstreet Boys song that was definitely released before he was born. (Yes, that does make me feel old.) He got on the mic and told the crowd it’s his birthday, but he’s upset he hasn’t heard enough “happy birthday” comments. The crowd refused to sing to him. A huge pop for “Evil Gay” Rourke. The commentators said Dumont was in the new “Walking Dead: Dead City” show in small parts over two episodes. They shook hands and we’re finally underway.

Rourke knocked him down with a shoulder block; Aaron isn’t particularly big, but he’s much bigger than the scrawny Kalvin. Aaron hit a series of chops at 2:00. They went to the floor; Aaron was going to chop Rutherford, but Dumont pushed Rourke into the ring post. Back in the ring, Dumont hit a series of punches and kept Rourke grounded. Dumont hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:00, and we got an “Evil Gay!” chant. Rourke hit a spinebuster, and they were both down. Aaron hit a twisting uranage for a nearfall at 7:00. Aaron hit a uranage out of the corner. Cole hopped on the apron and distracted Rourke. Kalvin got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for the tainted pin. Just so-so.

4. “The Unit” Danny Miles and Trigga the OG and JT Dunn vs. Milo Mirra and Jariel Rivera and Arcturus. In this match, both the tag titles and the heavyweight title are on the line, so if a champion is pinned, he loses his belt to the wrestler who got the pin. I finally got a good comparison for Mirra — he’s a 5’10” scrawnier version of Drew McIntyre. I’ve seen him as a heel here before. Trigga is the singles champ; Miles and Dunn are the tag champs. Mirra and Trigga opened. The big, rotund Arcturus got in and he hit a snap suplex on Trigga at 4:30. Jariel got in and hit some clotheslines, as the heels kept Trigga in their corner.

Arcturus beat up Trigga on the floor; he must be 6’3″ or so. (This three-on-beating has just gone far too long.) The commentators noted the heels don’t seem to be on the same page, though. Dunn finally got a hot tag at 11:00. (Ridiculous that he’s the first guy to tag in for his team.) He hit a stunner and was fired up. Miles got in and hit a flying shoulder tackle and a suplex on the big Arcturus. Arcturus again yelled at Milo, and the crowd started to rally behind Mirra.

Miles hit a spinebuster on Jariel. Arcturus hit a sit-out powerbomb, but Trigga hit a running double knees on Arcturus. Trigga dove through the ropes onto the three heels at 14:30. Milo hit a top-rope corkscrew dive onto everyone on the floor. Milo grabbed his stupid Pogo Stick, and the crowd cheered. (I hate fun, so I hate the damned Pogo Stick.) Jariel ordered Milo to put it down, but Milo used it to launch himself in the ring. However, Miles hit a slam on Mirra for a nearfall. Dunn hit a frogsplash on Arcturus, and Trigga hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop on Arcturus for the pin. A flat match; the beat-down of Trigga was ridiculously long, to the point the fans didn’t care about the hot tag. The heels blamed Milo for the loss.

* The intermission was 25 minutes, which was just too long. Luckily, I’m not watching live. We still have more than an hour left in the show, so the Rumble, I mean the Chaotic Countdown, is likely to be a full two minutes per entrance. We do NOT have on-screen graphics, so I’m undoubtedly going to spell a name wrong for someone I don’t know. There is a video screen next to the entrance, so I can see names there at times.

5. The Chaotic Countdown. Drawing No. 1 was Shannon Levangie, who hurt her knees last spring, and this is her first match in 14 months! I’ve described her as a smaller, shorter version of Rachael Ellering (the comparison is quite striking, honestly.) No. 2 was Aaron Rourke (we knew that wrestlers in the first half of the show would be in the CC.) They hugged at the bell, and she hit a German Suplex and some dropkicks. Dustin Waller was No. 3 at 2:00; he has to be considered a favorite. Shannon hit a superkick on Waller as he came off the corner. Jose Zamora was No. 4 at 4:00, so they are right on with the intervals. The three babyfaces all beat up the heel Zamora.

Omar La Casa was No. 5; he’s new to me, and he’s doing a Casanova/Romeo gimmick. (He’s not fat, but he isn’t really thin, either. I think the gimmick calls for really ripped or really chubby.) Godrick was No. 6; I don’t know him, but he’s white with black hair and a short beard. (He looks like a black-haired Sami Zayn.) Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press on Godrick. Kalvin Dumont was No. 7 at 10:00; they are doing a great job on timing the intervals. Dumont was tossed! He’s the first eliminated. Patrick Wheatman was No. 8; I haven’t seen him before; he wore blue pants with his name on his butt. He’s scrawny with red hair, and the commentators said he’s been training for 10 months. He’s probably a teen.

DJ Powers was No. 9 at 14:00, and he also has to be a favorite. Omar was tossed. Cash McGuiness was No. 10; another new teen who is cocky. Wheatman hugged him. McGuiness and Wheatman worked together to clothesline Waller to the floor! They celebrated together, but then Cash flipped Wheatman out! Spike Nishimura was No. 11 at 18:00; she’s our second woman in the match. Spike quickly eliminated Cash. DJ hit a superkick that dropped Spike. Liviyah was No. 12, and she argued with “her former boyfriend” Powers. (No idea if that’s just storyline; it doesn’t matter.) Liviyah hit a series of German Suplexes. The women tossed Powers at 21:00! Zamora also was tossed; I don’t think the cameras caught that.

Arcturus was No. 13, and he had Milo Mirra’s stupid Pogo Stick. Again, he’s a massive guy at probably 6’3″ and 300 pounds, and he tossed Rourke at 23:00. Arcturus nailed quite a chokeslam on Shannon. Jamari was No. 14; he’s a young Black kid (think a very young Darren Young). Arcturus slammed the kid immediately. He hip-tossed LIviyah and was the only person standing. (Godrick and Arcturus are part of the same faction. I mention this here because…) Milo Mirra was No. 15 at 26:00, and he was hesitant to get into the ring with his partners. I’m not a fan of the way the men are beating down Spike, Shannon, and Liviyah, as all three women are still in this. Arcturs hit a senton on Spike, and a commentator said Arcturus is 350 pounds.

Gunner Moody was No. 16; I don’t know him and they said he’s a student. He wore camouflage pants and a black top. He nearly tossed Milo, but Milo bounced around ringside on that stupid Pogo Stick. Liviyah was tossed at 29:00. Sister Selena, a Goth girl with bright red hair was No. 17; Spike immediately attacked her. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Selena wrestle before, but I recall she was at ringside of the last Chaotic show I watched, and she’s another member of Arcturus’ faction. Selena had a kendo stick and she struck a lot of the opponents. Noah “Money” McGwire was No. 18 at 32:00 and it’s his debut; he’s white with curly brown hair. The four members of Arcturus’ faction beat up the youngster. Noah somehow flipped and eliminated Arcturus! “How the hell did that happen?” a commentator said. Milo was somehow responsible for pushing Noah into Arcturus.

Brad Cashew was No. 19, and he tossed McGwire. Arcturus ordered Milo to eliminate himself, which he did at 34:30. Arcturus dragged Milo to the back. Real-life married couple Ariel and BMT came out together at No. 20; yes, they are counting themselves together as one entrant. Moody was tossed at 37:00. I missed Spike’s elimination, but she’s not in there. The Shooter Boys Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio came in together, and they sang B3cca’s theme song. (They are essentially backup dancers to her here.) Those two are counted as one person as well! Mortar, the champion, is officially entrant No. 22 at 40:30. (Even though we’ve had 24 total so far.)

Mortar eliminated Sister Selena. He eliminated Vecchio too. He picked up Ortiz and did a Gorilla Press to the floor onto Vecchio. Jariel Rivera was No. 23. We have maybe seven people in the ring, including Shannon Levangie, who opened the match. She hit a tornado DDT on BMT. Vaughn Vertigo, the Canadian who is seemingly everywhere in the U.S. all at once, was No. 24, and a commentator said it’s his debut here. (A commentator said he doesn’t know much about him.) I’ve compared him to GYVets James Drake. Seabass Finn was No. 25 at 47:00, and he hit his fisherman’s buster on Vertigo.

Cole Rutherford (a manager earlier in the show) was No. 26; the commentators indicated they were surprised he even had ring gear. I think I’m counting 10 people in the ring. Sean “Vegan” Keegan was No. 27. Keegan eliminated his teammate, Finn! They fought on the floor, and Keegan whipped Finn into the ring post! The fans loudly booed this outcome. Keegan grabbed a chair, and security had to keep him away from Finn. Ricky Smokes was No. 28 at 53:30. He immediately eliminated Jamari. He tossed Ariel, too, then BMT! Smokes and Cashew stomped on champ Mortar. We have six in the ring. Armani Kayos was No. 29. The commentators noted he’s got new gear from his earlier match. Kayos tossed Rutherford. Drawing No. 30 was “Mecca” Brian Johnson at 57:30. He was in Sinclair-era ROH. He got on the mic and badmouthed the crowd and the state. SO, we’re down to our final seven!

He got in the ring; Shannon clotheslined him over the top rope, but he held on and didn’t fall to the floor. Suddenly, all seven were down. They all got up simultaneously and brawled. (Shannon is the lone woman among the seven.) She hit a stunner on Smokes. She fought Rivera on the apron! She hit a huracanrana to eliminate Jariel!! She hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Mecca tossed her at 61:00, and that earned boos! We’re down to five! Mecca hit a hard clothesline on Smokes. Kayos hit a forward Finlay Roll on Mortar. Smokes tossed Kayos, so we’re down to four! They are: Smokes, Mortar, Mecca, and Cashew.

Mecca was beaten up by the other three. However, Smokes and Cashew then beat up Mortar. (This had to be expected; Mortar is the only babyface left.) A really entertaining sequence between Mortar, Smokes, and Cashew (Mecca was hiding on the floor.) Mortar clotheslined Cashew out, then he hit a back-body drop to eliminate Smokes. Mecca clotheslined Mortar over the top rope, and he thought he won, but Mortar held on. They got back to the center of the ring and traded forearm strikes; this crowd was 100 percent behind the champ. Mortar finally did a fireman’s carry and tossed Johnson to win.

* The lights went out! A voice said they “have unfinished business.” A hooded man was in the ring and hit a low blow on Mortar. The lights came on and it was Richard Holliday! Richard held the title belt high over his head.

Final Thoughts: One of the best-booked indy Rumbles I’ve ever seen; that was better booked than a lot of the recent WWE Rumbles. Just so many good stories told in this one. Shannon’s comeback lasted more than an hour. Two rookies eliminating Waller, and another rookie accidentally eliminating Arcturus. Arcturus forcing the popular Mirra to eliminate himself. Keegan turning on Finn. Mortar and Smokes each getting in and immediately eliminating a bunch of lower-tier guys. I counted eight new wrestlers (including Selena and Rutherford, who have been at ringside before), and they all did fine. Kudos to whoever mapped out that match, because this doesn’t “just happen.” It was well planned out.

A strong show overall. That six-man tag was a bit of a dud before the intermission — just never seen the guy who started the match not getting a tag out until 11 minutes in. I’ll reiterate that this is free on YouTube, and this topped my expectations.