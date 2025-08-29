Chaotic Wrestling “Owlmania 6” results (8/28): Vetter’s review Mortar and The Unit vs. Jose Zamora, DJ Powers, and The Miracle Generation, John Walters vs. Armani Kayos, Ricky Smokes vs. Sean Keegan

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Chaotic Wrestling “Owlmania 6”

August 28, 2025, in Everett, Massachusetts, at Night Shift Brewing

Streamed on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

This aired live and free on YouTube. This is an outdoor show in the Boston metro area; I’ve seen Chaotic run shows in this parking lot before. The crowd was maybe 100 as we started, and probably grew to 250 spectators. Lighting is remarkably good as the sun went down; I could still see the ring just fine.

1. Brad Cashew vs. Liviyah in an intergender match. Teenager Liviyah is taller-than-average, but she’s still giving up some size and thickness to Cashew. He wasn’t taking this seriously as they locked up to open. He easily threw her to the mat and was being cocky. She dove at a leg and put him in a Figure Four; he scrambled to the ropes at 2:30. He knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a chin-breaker and a dropkick. He blocked a bodyslam and he hit a Falcon Arrow, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Brad hit another bodyslam for a nearfall, and he kept her grounded. She hit a second-rope crossbody block. Liviyah hit a huracanrana. She slapped him in the face and hit a bodyslam for the pin!

Liviyah defeated Brad Cashew at 8:00 even.

* It appears there was going to be a match involving “The Monarchy” Queen Ariel and King BMT, but a snafu on YouTube cut it off just before the match was set to begin. It appears they were going to face some students I’ve seen once or twice.

2. Shannon LeVangie vs. Gabby Forza. Gabby is much thicker and visibly stronger. I’ll reiterate that Shannon just returned from a knee injury that sidelined her for more than a year. I will reiterate, it was now DARK out, but the ring and ringside area were really well lit. (Geez, this is better lit than the Progress Wrestling show I watched this week!) The bell rang, and they posed and were having fun, as Gabby put her gnome hats on Shannon and the ref. They finally locked up at 1:30, and we’re underway. Shannon hit an armdrag. Gabby hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Shannon to the mat, then a hip-toss and a cartwheel-into-a-clothesline.

Gabby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:30. Shannon hit a tornado DDT. Shannon hit a stunner for a nearfall and she applied a sleeper. Gabby hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex at 6:30, then some clotheslines and a powerslam. Gabby hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Shannon hit some kicks and an OsCutter for a nearfall. Gabby hit her running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:30. However, Shannon hit a Code Red for the pin! That was really good!

Shannon LeVangie defeated Gabby Forza at 8:50.

3. Sean “Vegan” Keegan (w/Soyboy) vs. Ricky Smokes. I’ll reiterate that Keegan’s whole look and gimmick is just like “CJ Parker” Juice Robinson in his NXT run. Smokes fought off Richard Holliday last week, which I guess has turned him babyface here? An intense lockup to open, and Keegan shoved Ricky to the mat. Ricky hit some armdrags and a dropkick at 1:30. Smokes hit a top-rope huracanrana that surprised the commentators (and me! As a heel, that’s not something he typically does!) Keegan hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 3:00, and he took control.

Keegan hit a German Suplex for a nearfall and a flying knee drop on the ribs. Smokes fired up and hit some punches. Keegan hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:30. Smokes hit an enzuigiri in the corner for a nearfall. Soyboy tripped Smokes on a suplex attempt, allowing Keegan to get a nearfall. Ricky clotheslined Keegan to the ground, then Smokes dove through the ropes onto Keegan and Soyboy at 8:00. In the ring, Smokes hit a flying forearm to the lower back and got the pin. Decent action, but yes, it felt weird seeing Smokes do some signature babyface offense.

Ricky Smokes defeated Sean “Vegan” Keegan at 8:37.

4. Kalvin Dumont (w/Cole Rutherford) vs. Bear Bronson for the CW PanOptic Title. Dumont is a scrawny, white kid, and he’s giving up a LOT of size to the big, thick Bronson. Dumont was white as a ghost; he clearly didn’t want to take on Bear! We got a “Bear’s gonna kill you!” chant before the bell. They took turns flexing. We finally got a bell; Kalvin charged, but just ricocheted off of Bear and collapsed. Funny! Bear easily hip-tossed the kid across the ring, and I can’t state enough the size difference here. Dumong rolled to the floor and hugged Cole. Bear reached down, grabbed Kalvin by his hair, and brought him back into the ring, but Cole pulled his friend right back to the floor.

Bear got on the mic and said he wants this to now be a two-on-one handicap match! (We got a new bell at 2:50, but I’m keeping my original clock going.) Bear easily hit a bodyslam on Cole. They fought to the floor. Bear put Cole in a chair in the corner by the guardrails and splashed onto him at 6:00. All three got back into the ring. Kalvin hit some kicks to the stomach that Bear no-sold. The heels finally pushed Bear shoulder-first into the corner, and they worked him over. Bear finally hit a double clothesline at 9:30.

Bear began hitting clotheslines in opposite corners on each heel. He put both guys across his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. Bear hit a Choke bomb on Cole for a nearfall, but Dumont made the save at 11:00. Kalvin went over the guardrails and tried to escape in the crowd, but Bear caught up to him. He hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Kalvin onto Cole at ringside! As Bear dragged Dumont back to the ring, Calvin brought his title belt to the ring, too. Cole swung a chair at Bear, but Bronson blocked it. Kalvin hit Bear in the head with the title belt. Cole hit a spinebuster! Kalvin hit a running knee! They both piled on Bear for the pin.

Kalvin Dumont and Cole Rutherford defeated Bear Bronson in a handicap to retain the PanOptic Title at 13:17.

5. “Hurricane” John Walters (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Armani Kayos. I’m glad to see ring vet Walters back in action; now in his mid-40s, he’s bald but still in great shape. Sidney got on the mic, glared at a fan, and said he would buy the man unlimited drinks so he would drive home intoxicated, hit a wall, and die. Vicious! Bakabella was really over-the-top with this promo; a commentator said, “He’s getting more and more delusional.” Basic tie-ups early on, and the crowd chanted “bald!” at Walters. Kayos tied him in a modified Tarantula at 2:00. He hit some armdrags and a dropkick, sending Walters to the ground to regroup with Sidney.

Kayos pushed Walters’ face into his butt, and Kayos did the splits over John. He hit a forward Finlay Roll, but he missed a double-jump moonsault at 4:30. Walters immediately began stomping on Kayos in the corner. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Kayos fired up and hit some punches and a flying crossbody block. He hit a second-rope flying leg lariat for a nearfall. He hit the double-jump moonsault for a visual pin, but Bakabella distracted the ref! Walters went for a sunset flip, but Kayos blocked it, sat down, and got the flash pin! Good action.

Armani Kayos defeated John Walters at 10:15.

6. Mortar and “The Unit” JT Dunn, Trigga the OG, and Danny Miles vs. Jose Zamora, DJ Powers, and “The Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. This is quite the eight-man tag! I’m sure all these guys have interacted with each other at some point by now. Waller’s team were the heels. Mortar is the champ, and the Unit are the tag champs, but of course, no belts on the line in this one. Waller and Miles opened, with Danny hitting some chops. The four babyfaces all hit faceplants on the ring apron on the heels at 4:30. In the ring, Zamora hit a Lungblower to Dunn’s back, and the heels began working over JT. Trigga got in and hit a big back-body drop on Powers.

The heels now began working over Trigga in their corner and choked him in the ropes. Mortar got a hot tag at 10:30, and he hit a series of clotheslines and a senton. He dove through the ropes onto Waller on one side, then onto Kylon on the other side of the ring. Mortar hit a chokeslam on Powers, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Waller hit a Lethal Injection. JT hit a doublestomp on Kylon’s back at 12:30. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Miles. DJ and Zamora hit a team doublestomp-and-DDT move for a nearfall. All eight were fighting now, and the ref had lost control; the commentators didn’t know who was legal.

Waller accidentally kicked King (for whatever reason, the camera cut away from it and entirely missed it!) Dustin hit a flip dive to the floor on the babyfaces. DJ Powers and Miles fought over by the commentary table. DJ climbed a giant garbage can; Miles grabbed Powers and powerbombed him through the commentators’ table at 15:30! Meanwhile, everyone else was fighting into the crowd. Mortar leapt off the top rope, flying over the guardrail, and crashing onto everyone in the crowd, rightfully earning a “holy shit!” chant. Dunn and Zamora got back into the ring, and JT hit a German Suplex. JT set up for Death By Elbow, but Zamora ducked it, rolled him up, and got the flash pin! “I did not expect that!” a commentator said. “Jose Zamora just outsmarted JT Dunn!”

Kylon King and Dustin Waller and Jose Zamora and DJ Powers defeated Mortar and Trigga the OG and JT Dunn and Danny Miles at 17:38.

* The babyfaces took turns beating up Zamora in the ring. (That’s not a very babyface thing to do! He won clean!)

Final Thoughts: I need to open this by reiterating how well this was lit. I’ve just seen so many really GOOD wrestling shows lately (IWC, Prestige, Progress) where it was just a bit too hard to see. So I must point out this show was late at night (I don’t care what the time was — it was dark out!), but the ring and the entire ringside area were so well lit. The main event takes best match. Sure, we had the basic beatdown for a few minutes as the heels worked over Trigga, but the match really picked up in the second half. Zamora is still the newest guy of those eight, and Powers is still just 20, but the other six are established pros in the New England scene, and it really showed. Walters-Kayos takes second, ahead of Keegan-Smokes for third. I’ve seen a number of Chaotic shows recently — this one was heavier on the established names with fewer students/rookies in comparison to other shows. This just felt like a more polished product tonight. A reminder this show is free on YouTube.

NOTE: The last time Chaotic Wrestling was here, there was a thin woman who wrestled under a mask and dubbed herself “Surfadora.” I assumed it was Spike Nishimura, as she had a match later on the show. Well, the commentators indicated it was actually Shannon LeVangie in her first match back from her injury, getting the ‘ring rust’ off. That makes sense to me; Shannon and Spike have similar builds/body types.