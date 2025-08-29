Wrestling Open “Episode 191” results (8/28): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy and Krule vs. Oxx Adams and BRG, Charles Mason vs. Joseph Alexander, Timothy Thatcher vs. Jariel Rivera

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 191”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 28, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Allie Katch, ref Scott Robinson, and Jake Gray provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was about 175; they are consistently drawing well here.

* I’ll note that Chaotic Wrestling also has a show in the Boston metro tonight (an hour’s drive east!), so a lot of regulars are there tonight.

1. JGeorge vs. Jay Lyon in a spotlight match. These two are apparently destined to fight forever. I will re-state that a “spotlight match” should be an opportunity for a young up-and-comer, getting one of their first-ever matches. Ref Scott Robinson and Jake Gray provided commentary on this, and Scott pointed out that this is now the SIXTH meeting between these two. Lyon hit an enzuigiri at 1:30. He hit a powerbomb and a Lionsault for the pin! This is Jay’s second-straight win over JGeorge, so this series is finally over!

Jay Lyon defeated JGeorge at 4:07.

* Crockett and Katch took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Charles Mason vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. This feud became pretty heated very quickly. They charged at each other at the bell and immediately traded punches. A-Game hit some blows to the ribs, and Crockett noted the intensity between them. A-Game hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:00. They traded chops on the ring apron. Mason bit A-Game’s forehead, then hit a DDT onto the apron and dropkicked him to the floor. They brawled at ringside. He hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back of the head at 3:30 for a nearfall.

Mason hit a clothesline for a nearfall and remained in control. He applied a sleeper on the mat, but A-Game powered out of it, hitting a rolling cannonball into the corner with Mason on his back, and they were both down at 7:00. A-Game hit a German Suplex. A-Game ducked a clothesline and hit a suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. This has been really good. A-Game hit a jumping knee to the chin, then his running knee to the sternum. He hit one more for the pin. Strong showing for both men.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Charles Mason at 9:23.

* A commercial aired for Americanrana (airing Friday night!) Matt Cardona, Shotzi Blackheart, Kris Statlander, and Timothy Thatcher will all be in action. (They have a free hour on YouTube that will begin at 7 EST/6 Central).

* The next match is another ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ match, so if Eye Black Jack Pasquale wins, everyone in the crowd will get a coupon for a free sandwich! My guess is it’s a giveaway for the fans tonight!

3. Will Kiedis vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Kiedis looks like Gomez Addams from The Addams Family, so the fans hummed the show’s theme song. Kiedis, an Australian, got on the mic and berated the crowd. Pasquale immediately threw the smaller Kiedis to the mat. Kiedis dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Jack hit some armdrags and a bodyslam at 1:30. He went for his uranage finisher, but Kiedis rolled through it. Jack clotheslined Will to the floor. Kiedis hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Crockett reminded us that the last time there was “hot chicken” on the line, the heel won and fans were left hungry. Kiedis applied a sleeper on the mat. He hit a jumping knee to the chin for a nearfall at 3:30. Jack hit a back-body drop and some back elbows, then a Bulldog Powerslam. He hit the Blackout (twisting uranage) for the pin!

Eye Black Jack Pasqual defeated Will Kiedis at 5:52.

* Pasquale got on the mic and called out Joe Ocasio for a match next week!

* The video aired where wrestlers talked about who would win on Friday between champion Bryce Donovan and challenger Bobby Orlando. Again, the heels all expect Bryce to retain.

4. Georgio Lawrence vs. Mani Ariez. An intense lockup, and they fought to the mat. Ariez hit some suplexes. Georgio hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Georgio hit some of his roundhouse kicks and a DDT for a nearfall. Ariez applied a single-leg crab, but Lawrence escaped at 4:30. They got up and traded more punches, and Ariez hit another suplex. He hit a Samoan Drop for the pin! I didn’t expect that to be the finisher; good while it lasted.

Mani Ariez defeated Georgio Lawrence at 5:18.

* Ariez got on the mic and said next week it will be himself and Sammy Diaz taking on Lawrence and DJ Powers, ending this feud, once and for all!

* Footage aired of Superfro shocking Charles Mason with a flash rollup pin to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet. Katch gently stated that Superfro is new and didn’t exactly stand out last week.

5. Superfro vs. Christian Darling in the Discovery Gauntlet. My first time seeing Darling, who is a graduate of the Monster Factory. He’s a Black man with a great physique, and Crockett joked that Darling clearly “has a gym membership.” Superfro hit some armdrags but then paused to comb his big hair, then hit a dropkick. Darling hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a sideslam for a nearfall and was in charge. Superfro dropped Darling stomach-first, then some clotheslines and a dropkick at 4:00. Darling nailed a pump kick, then a TKO stunner for the pin! Superfro’s reign as the Discovery Gauntlet holder lasted just one week! A really good debut here for Darling; the right man clearly won.

Christian Darling defeated Superfro at 4:28 to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet.

* Next week will be a “tag team edition” of Open Door War!

6. Jariel Rivera vs. Timothy Thatcher. Rivera has been a regular here this year, and he got booed as he came to the ring. He’s giving up a lot of size to Thatcher. An intense lockup to open. Thatcher hit an elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall, and he tied up Rivera’s legs on the mat, then he slammed the left hand on the mat. Jariel hit a European Uppercut; Thatcher fired back with his own European Uppercut, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Rivera hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Thatcher applied a half-crab submission hold but Rivera got to the ropes. Jariel hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall. Thatcher tied one of Rivera’s arms behind his back and hit some blows to Jariel’s ribs. Rivera hit a jawbreaker over his shins for a nearfall at 7:30. Thatcher applied a Fujiwara Armbar, and Rivera tapped out.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Jariel Rivera at 8:13.

* Marcus Mathers came to the ring with his IWTV Title belt over his shoulder; he is not dressed to wrestle. (I just checked, he has a whopping 91 matches already this year, according to cagematch.net records.) He talked about his big match on Friday against Matt Cardona. “I’ve looked up to this guy for a very long time. Well, I used to look up to him.” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams came to the ring, and BRG told Mathers he needed to shut up. They jawed, but no punches were thrown.

7. Krule and Ryan Clancy vs. Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin. Krule came out last. Clancy and BRG opened, with Ryan hitting a hard back elbow and a bodyslam, then a back-body drop. Krule tagged in at 1:30, and he slammed Brett to the mat. Oxx entered without being tagged in, and he stood nose-to-nose with Krule; those are two BIG guys! Krule hit a fallaway slam on BRG, then a loud overhand chop. Krule tossed teammate Clancy onto Brett for a nearfall. Brett dropped Ryan with a superkick. Oxx officially entered for the first time at 4:00; he glared at Krule while he hit a fallaway slam on Clancy, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall.

Oxx hit a Choke Bomb on Clancy for a nearfall. Brett hit a snap suplex on Ryan for a nearfall. The crowd chanted, “The worst!” at BRG. Krule grabbed BRG and threw him over the top rope to the floor! Oxx and Krule began shoving each other, then started punching each other on the floor! In the ring, Clancy got a suplex for a visual pin, but the ref was on the floor. Clancy hit a Superman’s Punch, and he tagged in Krule. Krule hit a Mafia Kick on BRG. Krule and Oxx grabbed each other by the throat, then they hit stereo clotheslines. Oxx hit a headbutt and a splash in the corner, then another. Krule hit his own splashes in the corner! Brett hit Krule in the back with a chair, causing the DQ!

Krule and Ryan Clancy defeated Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin via DQ at 8:29.

* Clancy hit a post-match dropkick on BRG, and Krule hit a chokeslam on Brett. Ryan got on the mic and said he had heard that Brett “has a big secret about me.” He challenged Brett to a singles match next week!

* Footage aired of the feud between Big Business and the Stetson Ranch. They are having a four-on-four match at Americanrana on Friday, but we still don’t know who will be the fourth man on the Ranch’s team.

8. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug. Again, this is a preview of the match on Friday. Stetson and Doug opened. Morris entered and hit a snap suplex, then a standing neckbreaker at 2:00. Crockett speculated the mystery partner could be Lucas Chase (by suggesting this, I think that guarantees it won’t be Chase!) TJ entered and hit a backbreaker over his knee on Brian for a nearfall at 3:30. BB began working over Morris. Doug hit a bodyslam for a nearfall.

Stetson got in and hit some European Uppercuts on TJ at 5:30. Crawford hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Doug got a hot tag and hit some flying forearms and a bulldog on Morris. Stetson flew over the top rope to the floor. Morris hit a dropkick on Doug, and suddenly, everyone was down at 8:00, and we got a “Wrestling Open!” chant. Morris hit a leaping DDT on Crawford for a nearfall. TJ got an inside cradle to pin Morris. Solid match; that wrapped up suddenly.

Love, Doug and TJ Crawford defeated Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris at 9:37.

* Charles Mason jumped on the ring apron and choked out Doug! Is he the mystery man? Mason and Stetson shook hands as we fade to black!

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. Obviously, they did what they could to make the final push for Americanrana, which is a challenge when Cardonda, Shotzi, Statlander aren’t here, and a lot of other wrestlers who have matches on Friday were in action at Chaotic Wrestling in the Boston metro. Mason vs. Alexander was really good, and that earns the best match. I’ll go with the Krule/Clancy tag for second, ahead of the main event for third. We were missing a woman’s match tonight, but that’s my only complaint. A really good first showing for Christian Darling; he doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet so I can’t do any quick research on him. I plan to watch Americanrana live and catch Smackdown later.