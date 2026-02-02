Wrestling Open RI “Episode 39” results (2/2): Vetter’s review of a former AEW champion being teased for next week, Bear Bronson vs. Bryce Donovan, Dustin Waller vs. Rickey Shane Page

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 39”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 2, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 125. Paul Crockett, Brian Morris, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* This is the first show since Jan. 12. They didn’t run on MLK Day (Jan. 19), and last week’s show was canceled due to bad weather.

1. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Grayson Pierce. Pierce is from Atlanta — I just saw him have a good match against Lee Johnson in Action Wrestling a week ago. Robinson and Morris provided commentary on this one. Quick reversals at the bell. Jack missed a spear into the corner and injured his shoulder. Pierce saw it and began targeting the damaged limb. However, he missed a split-legged moonsault, and he also injured his shoulder on a spear attempt. Jack fired up and hit some back elbows. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then a frog splash for the pin.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Grayson Pierce at 5:38.

* Crockett took over solo on commentary for the main show.

2. Ryan Clancy vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Some fans held up signs that read “Cryin’ Ryan Clancy.” They tied up, and Clancy immediately threw Jake to the mat, then he hit his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles and applied a headlock on the mat. Clancy hit a running knee at 2:30; he mounted Gray and repeatedly punched him. He hit a backbreaker over his knee; this has been completely one-sided.

Clancy hit a backbreaker across the top turnbuckle at 4:30, and Gray rolled to the floor. Back in the ring, Gray got a backslide for a nearfall. Gray slipped coming off the top rope, and they crashed pretty hard against each other. Clancy nailed his Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. That’s what this should have been — I always say, sometimes a heel needs to win clean just because they are the superior wrestler.

Ryan Clancy defeated Jake Gray at 6:35.

* Brando Lee and Ichiban emerged from the back to confront Clancy. Lee asked Ryan why he “sucker-punched my tag team partner?” Clancy said Lee should ask Ichiban why he keeps getting involved in his business. Clancy knocked Lee down and left. He said, “I’m done” with Rhode Island. Lee got on the mic and said, “You are nothing more than a crybaby.” Lee challenged him to a match next week! DJ Powers then came out for the next match. He started to taunt Lee, but Brando hit him, and we’re underway!

3. Brando Lee (w/Ichiban) vs. DJ Powers. They brawled, and we immediately got a bell. Lee clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. He followed, and they brawled at ringside. DJ accidentally chopped the ring post at 1:30. Powers knocked him off the apron to the floor. In the ring, DJ hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Lee hit a double stomp to the chest. DJ hit a jumping knee and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 3:30.

Powers hit some chops and stayed in control. He hit some rolling suplexes. Brando hit a corkscrew plancha to the floor at 5:00. In the ring, Brando hit a pop-up European Uppercut and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. DJ hit a superkick and a spear for a nearfall at 6:30. Powers came off the top rope and landed on his feet; Brando grabbed him and got a schoolboy rollup for the flash pin out of nowhere!

Brando Lee defeated DJ Powers at 7:10.

4. Liviyah, Shannon LeVangie, and Corinne Joy vs. Tiara James, Notorious Mimi, and Amity LaVey. I’m a big fan of all six. This is Corinne’s debut here; she came up here from Atlanta with Pierce. She’s a talented teen, and I’ve said a few times now she has that intangible “it factor.” Amity is the crazy Harley Quinn-esque madwoman. Mimi and LaVey sure make an intriguing angel-and-devil combo! Liviyah went to open against Tiara, but James tagged out to Mimi before they locked up. Mimi instead battled Corinne, who slipped while doing an armdrag, then she hit a basement dropkick.

Shannon entered; she and Joy hit stereo superkicks on Mimi at 2:00. Amity got in and battled Shannon. Amity hit a Lungblower to the chest, then some shoulder thrusts to Shannon’s ribs in the corner. Mimi hit a running knee on Shannon for a nearfall at 4:30, as the heels kept LeVangie in their corner. Mimi hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Shannon hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down. Amity knocked the babyfaces off the ring apron so they weren’t there when Shannon tried to tag out.

Tiara hit a stiff kick to Shannon’s spine, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30. Liviyah got a hot tag; she grabbed Amity off the top rope and threw her to the mat. Liviyah hit a second-rope missile dropkick on two opponents, then she speared Mimi for a nearfall. Liviyah set up for the Eye of the Hurricane on Tiara, but Mimi made the save. Liviyah rolled up Mimi for the flash pin. Fun match; I wish it had gone longer!

Liviyah, Shannon LeVangie, and Corinne Joy defeated Tiara James, Notorious Mimi, and Amity LaVey at 8:23.

* Liviyah got on the mic and challenged Tiara to a one-on-one match in two weeks!

5. Dustin Waller vs. Rickey Shane Page. Waller had a stellar match a few days ago against Bear Bronson. Of course, ring vet RSP has the height, weight, and experience advantage. He clocked Dustin with a forearm to open, and it dropped Dustin to the mat. He hit a release sideslam and an elbow drop. Dustin hit a springboard clothesline and some knee drops to the spine and ribs, and he stomped on Page in the corner.

Waller went to the top rope, but RSP threw him to the mat at 4:00, then hit a splash into the corner and a release suplex. Rickey hit a back-body drop and kicked Dustin in the back on his way down! Nice! He hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Dustin nailed a Lethal Injection, then a Mamba Splash for the pin! That wrapped up pretty quickly.

Dustin Waller defeated Rickey Shane Page at 6:03.

* Dustin got on the mic and seemed to enjoy hearing the boos. He said the boos only make him thrive.

* Next up, we have an open challenge for the tag team titles! Who is stepping up? The champs, the Stetson Ranch, came out first and, of course, were booed. It’s Brick City! They are members of Big Business, but we haven’t seen much of them at all in recent months. They ran into the ring, and we’re underway!

6. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. “Brick City” Julio Cruz and Victor Chase for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Julio hit a spear into the corner and a suplex on Morris. Brick City kept beating up Morris, who hadn’t even taken his jacket off yet! Julio ripped off the jacket. Stetson got in and stomped on Cruz, and the champs kept Julio in their corner. Julio hit a German Suplex on Morris at 5:00.

Victor got the hot tag and hit some running back elbows and clotheslines on Stetson, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Victory hit a spinning sideslam on Morris for a nearfall. Morris pulled Cruz to the floor, then he rolled up Chase for the flash pin! Shorter than expected.

Steven Stetson and “Wonderboy” Brian Morris defeated Julio Cruz and Victor Chase to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 6:59.

7. Bryce Donovan (w/VSK, Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Bear Bronson. These guys had a war of a match just a few months ago, so here’s the rematch. Sterling’s left arm is still in a brace. Bryce was slow to lock up, and he stalled on the floor. In the ring, Bryce stomped on him in the corner. Bronson hit a bodyslam, and he clotheslined Donovan over the top rope to the floor at 2:00. Bryce teased heading to the back, but Bronson grabbed him and beat him up on the floor.

They continued to loop the ring. Bryce kicked Bear as he was seated in one of these wood chairs at 5:00, and it tipped over. Bronson got up and dropped him with a loud chop. VSK provided a distraction, allowing Donovan to hit a double-arm DDT onto the ring apron. Bear got back in at 7:00 before being counted out, but Bryce hit some punches and a bodyslam. Sterling choked Bronson in the ropes. Bryce hit a Mafia Kick at 9:30, and he choked Bear with a shirt.

Bear hit a butt drop to the sternum, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 11:30. He hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. He backed Donovan into the corner and chopped him. Bronson hit a Saito Suplex, but he missed a splash in the corner, and Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 14:00. They got up and traded punches. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Bryce tried to hit Bear with Sterling’s cast! The ref took it, but it allowed Bryce to hit a low blow uppercut. Bear hit a clothesline. The ref got bumped.

VSK jumped in the ring and superkicked Bronson. Bryce hit a chokeslam on Bear, and VSK hit a frog splash. Bryce made a lazy cover but only got a nearfall at 17:00. Bryce accidentally hit Sterling. Bear nailed a Choke Bomb on Donovan for a believable nearfall! VSK jumped in the ring and attacked Bear. The ref saw this and called for the bell. I don’t love the finish, but it was another stellar match between them.

Bear Bronson defeated Bryce Donovan via DQ at 18:32.

* Bryce, VSK and Sterling continued to beat up Bear, until Bobby Orlando ran to the ring, holding a chair, and he chased off the heels. They argued on the mic. Bronson wants another shot at Bryce. The heels initially said no. Sterling said that for Bear to get another match, he has to put his “opportunity knocks contract” on the line! Sterling called someone on his phone to step up and take on Bear next week. Sterling said that a “former AEW champion” will take on Bear next week! Who is it???

Final Thoughts: Another top-notch match from Bear as he stays on a roll. He and Bryce really click in the ring. That’s quite a cliffhanger, making us wonder which former AEW champion will be here next week. Max Caster, possibly? There are a lot of options! I’ll go with Powers-Brando for second, ahead of Waller-RSP. The women’s match wasn’t as smooth as I hoped, but there is so much talent among those six.

Beyond Wrestling/Wrestling Open is just on an absolute roll. Last week, they brought in some rising names from Chicago, Cleveland, and the Pacific Northwest. This week, they brought in some hungry, young stars from Atlanta. I’ve said it for a while, but this is a place to be seen. I watched this live; it should be on IWTV by Tuesday morning.