Wrestling Open “Episode 213” results (1/29): Vetter’s review of Oxx Adams vs. Tyree Taylor, Bear Bronson vs. Dustin Waller, Stetson Ranch vs. Big Business, Gabby Forza vs. Amira

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 213”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 29, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The crowd was maybe 125; it appeared down slightly (I presume they are still shoveling out of the snowstorm). Paul Crockett, Brother Greatness, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. Tyler Jordan vs. Victor Iniestra in a spotlight match. Ref Robinson and Brother Greatness provided commentary on this one. Iniestra is a regular at Chicago Style Wrestling; I presume he traveled here with Lili Ruiz. Jordan is a top-notch talent from Cleveland, and he’s been here a few times now. He’s got a big size advantage, and he dropped Iniestra with a hard back elbow. Jordan caught him coming off the ropes and hit a Tour of the Islands-style powerslam for a nearfall at 2:00.

Jordan hit a suplex for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches. Jordan hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 3:30. Iniestra hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a DDT. Victor hit a top-rope crossbody block at 5:00. Jordan hit a superkick, then a Tiger Driver for the pin. Solid match. Jordan was one of the guys who recently had a WWE tryout and he’s definitely ‘one to watch.’

Tyler Jordan defeated Victor Iniestra at 5:21.

* Crockett took over on commentary for the main show.

2. Ryan Clancy vs. Gabriel Skye. It’s been a long time since Skye has been here! I’ve seen him a lot recently in the New Jersey indies. Standing switches to open, and Clancy targeted the left arm. Clancy hit a stiff kick to the spine at 3:30. Skye returned fire. Gabriel hit some chops and a European Uppercut. Clancy dropped and crotched Skye on the top rope at 5:30. Ryan hit his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles and took control.

Ryan stomped on Skye in the corner. They got up and traded chops. Skye hit some flying forearms, then a slingshot huracanrana at 7:30, then a spin kick for a nearfall. It looked like Skye was going for a Texas Cloverleaf, but Clancy blocked it, and they traded rollups. Clancy nailed the Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. Good action.

Ryan Clancy defeated Gabriel Skye at 8:48.

* Clancy got on the mic and bashed the fans, saying they are ungrateful. He vowed to win a tournament and get back the title that “I never lost.”

3. Shannon LeVangie vs. Lili Ruiz. Again, Ruiz is a Chicago-area talent, and I saw her compete live at a TNA show in Minneapolis in September. She’s pretty decent, but around 5’2″. A standard lockup to open and clean break. They traded some rollups. Both are babyfaces. Shannon copied Lili’s dancing style. Lili hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 2:00. Shannon hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Shannon hit some hard overhand chops to the chest.

Shannon hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00, then a senton for a nearfall. She hit a running kick in the corner. Ruiz hit a headscissors takedown and danced some more, then hit some clotheslines. Lili hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:00, and they were both down. Shannon hit a second-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall, then a top-rope crossbody block. Lili put Shannon across her shoulders, but LeVangie escaped. Shannon then hit a Twisted Bliss-style twisting frog splash for the pin. Good action.

Shannon Levangie defeated Lili Ruiz at 8:09.

4. Sammy Diaz (w/Brother Greatness) vs. Christian Darling. Darling had a big height and overall size advantage. Christian got in the ring first; Diaz charged into the ring, and they immediately began brawling. Sammy hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:00, then a slingshot senton and a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Darling whipped Sammy into the corner at 2:30. Darling hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Darling dropped him Snake Eyes and hit a Claymore Kick, then slammed Sammy stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall at 4:30.

Sammy dove off the ropes, but Darling caught him; Sammy escaped and hit an inverted DDT, and they were both down. Sammy hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Diaz hit a Frankensteiner. Sammy was about to go for a frog splash, but Tyler Jordan appeared and attacked Diaz! The ref saw all of this and called for the bell. Jordan continued to beat up Sammy, while Christian held Brother Greatness back from being able to make the save. “This was the game plan all along,” Crockett said.



Sammy Diaz defeated Christian Darling via DQ at 7:01.

* Footage aired of the Pedro Dones-23 Hazard feud, including Hazard beating up Pedro’s 10-year-old son and throwing him hard to the mat. 23 Hazard then came to the ring and grabbed the mic. He declared this was the end of Pedro and his “we!” movement.

5. 23 Hazard vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. They immediately traded punches. Gray hit some chops. Gray hit some leg sweeps to trip Hazard. He applied a half-crab at 2:30. Hazard hit a back suplex and stomped on Gray. He hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Gray got a rollup but Hazard kicked out and immediately hit a superkick, then a top-rope missile dropkick.

Gray fired up and hit some clotheslines and a shotgun dropkick. Hazard hit a crossbody block into the corner, then a Hidden Blade forearm to the back of the head for a nearfall at 7:30. He grabbed a chair, but the ref confiscated it. Hazard blocked Gray’s mid-ring Sliced Bread and slammed Gray to the mat for the pin. Decent.

23 Hazard defeated Jake Gray at 8:11.

6. “Big Business” TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister vs. “Stetson Ranch” Bobby Casale and Danny Miles (w/Steven Stetson). Miles has been fairly absent of late, but I know he’s been active elsewhere in the New England scene. Hollister and Casale opened in an intense lockup and standing switches. TJ and Brad hit stereo German Suplexes. TJ hit a Yes Kick and a basement dropkick on Casale for a nearfall at 2:00. Hollister dropped Miles with a shoulder tackle, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Miles hit a DDT on Crawford.

Casale slammed Miles onto TJ in their corner, then Bobby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00. The heels did the abdominal stretch-and-human chain on TJ and kept him grounded. Brad got the hot tag at 7:00 and he cleared the ring, hitting a double clothesline. Brad hit a flying senton on Miles. Stetson hopped on the ring apron, but Crawford kicked him to the floor. TJ and Brad hit the “Business is Booming” (team Bulldog Powerslam move) to pin Casale. Good action. Interesting that Big Business was “on the same page” the whole match.

“Big Business” TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister defeated “Stetson Ranch” Bobby Casale and Danny Miles at 8:15.

* Hollister got on the mic and challenged the Ranch for another title match. Stetson said no. Hollister made an offer — if Big Business loses, they cannot go after the tag titles ever again!

7. Gabby Forza vs. Amira. Pacific Northwest star Amira is back (she’s in C*4 Wrestling in Canada on Friday, too). She had a tour of Japan last summer and came back a far more polished performer. Both women are powerhouses; Gabby is a bit taller — she beat Amira in Illinois last April in their only prior meeting. A feeling-out process early on, and they tied each other up on the mat. Amira hit some armdrags at 2:00. Gabby hit a bodyslam and a senton. They traded chops, and Gabby hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:30.

Amira hit a running crossbody block, a Stinger Splash, and a running back elbow in the corner at 5:00, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Gabby fired back with a powerslam for a nearfall. Amira hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. This has been really good. Amira got some rollups. Gabby nailed a spear for the pin. Good match; they did a lot in a match of that length.

Gabby Forza defeated Amira at 7:34.

8. Bear Bronson vs. Dustin Waller. Congrats to Bronson for securing a well-deserved TNA contract. Waller cut a good heel promo last week. Bear got in the ring, hit a running shoulder tackle (with his jacket still on!), and we’re underway. Waller hit a chop that Bronson completely no-sold, so Waller tried some more. Bear dropped him with a forearm strike. Bear hit his own chops and hip-tossed Dustin across the ring at 2:00, then a running splash in the corner and a big back-body drop. Dustin rolled to the floor to regroup.

Bear eventually followed, and he beat up Dustin on the floor. Dustin ran off the stage and leapt at Bear at 4:30, but Bronson caught him, lifted Dustin over his head, walked the length of the room, and dumped Dustin into the ring. Such strength! However, Waller hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes! He immediately wrapped the left leg around the ring post and did a Bret Hart-style Figure Four around the post at 6:00. In the ring, Waller hit a top-rope dropkick onto the damaged knee, and he kept kicking at the injured limb. Dustin hit a running Shooting Star Press and applied a half-crab.

Bear blocked a sunset flip and hit a butt drop onto Waller’s chest at 9:00, and they were both down. Bear got up and hit some clotheslines and a release suplex. He set up for a Choke Bomb, but Waller blocked it. Bear hit the Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. He pulled down the straps of his singlet, and they traded forearm strikes until Waller went down at 11:30. Waller got up and hit some slaps. Bear again dropped him with a hard forearm strike! Dustin hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 13:00! Dustin came off the top rope, but Bear caught him and hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it.

Dustin went for the Lethal Injection, but Bear blocked it. Waller hit a Poison Rana, then a flip dive to the floor! In the ring, Dustin nailed the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall! This has been insanely good. Dustin was shocked at the kickout. Waller hit a superkick as Bear was on his knees, then another. He missed a 450 Splash. Bear nailed a discus clothesline, then the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the pin! What a match!

Bear Bronson defeated Dustin Waller at 17:17.

* Bear offered a handshake; Waller pie-faced him and stormed to the back.

9. Tyree Taylor vs. Oxx Adams (w/BRG). A lot of beef in this one! Again, Oxx is the seven-footer Brody King clone, covered in tattoos. BRG got on the mic and got the crowd booing him; it turned out great to pair him with Oxx, as it has been a good way to keep him out there while injured. No one joined Tyree to ringside. They locked up, and Oxx shoved him into the corner. They got into a knuckle lock. Tyree rolled to the floor and got back in at 2:30. He hit a big shoulder block that staggered Oxx. Tyree hit a running stunner as Oxx was on the top rope, and now Oxx rolled to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, Oxx hit a running Claymore Kick at 4:00, and he choked Tyree in the ropes. Oxx hit a uranage for a nearfall. Taylor got up and hit some chops. They traded forearm strikes. Oxx picked him up in a Bear Hug at 8:00. Oxx applied a Full Nelson, and Tyree dropped to a knee, but he powered back up to his feet and escaped. Tyree hit more forearm strikes and a second-rope flying European Uppercut at 10:00, and they were both down. Tyree hit a bodyslam and a second-rope moonsault. BRG hopped in the ring and stomped on Tyree. The DQ finish was entirely expected, but that was a really good big-man match.

Tyree Taylor defeated Oxx Adams via DQ at 11:04.

* Ryan Clancy ran into the ring and dropkicked Tyree, as we went off the air.

Final Thoughts: Bronson-Waller was an exceptionally good match. A ‘go out of your way to see it’ match. Bear continues to have well-above-average matches with guys smaller than him. Dustin was sharp as always, but he wrestled ‘bigger than he is’ if that makes sense – he didn’t feel like a cruiserweight tonight. Gabby-Amira was really sharp for the time given, and I’ll go with that for second. A very good big-man main event — I expected the lack of a clean finish, so I didn’t mind it. With such a satisfying Waller-Bear match, it makes the DQ more palatable.

The undercard was well above-average, too. Both Diaz-Darling and Clancy-Skye were quite good. I love seeing Tyler Jordan team up with Christian Darling; if it means he becomes a regular here now, I’m all for it. Glad to see Ruiz and Iniestra make the trek here and show what they can do. A really strong episode. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.