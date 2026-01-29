NXT in Knoxville results (1/29): Ethan Page and Santos Escobar vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Shiloh Hill, The Street Profits vs. Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ricky Saints

CategoriesAPP SELECTIONS NEWS TICKER NXT House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Live Event

January 29, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Civic Coliseum

Report by Dot Net reader Brooks Ramsey

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King. King started off by promoting himself and Dempsey as second-generation wrestlers while also dissing Knoxville. The Street Profits came out to their old music. Maybe it’s part of the rebrand before putting them back on TV.

2. Jaida Parker defeated Karmen Petrovic. Parker had great support from the crowd.

3.”Fatal Influence” Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeated Thea Hail and Sirena Linton. A video package played hyping Linton before the match. Reid pinned Hail to pick up the victory after a back and forth match.

4. Ricky Saints beat Tony D’Angelo by DQ. Saints got the crowd going by trashing Knoxville. He had great cheap heel heat before Tony showed up on the ramp. Tony and Ricky went back and forth before Tony went crazy and threw the ref out of the ring, prompting the DQ.

5. Izzi Dame beat Tatum Paxley and Zaria in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Dame retained after some great spots with all three women hitting big moves. Zaria was hit by Tatum’s finisher, and Izzi ran in to throw Tatum out of the ring and then retained with a quick pin of Zaria.

Intermission

6. Elio Lefleur defeated Cutler James (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Oriris Giffin). LeFleur won a great match that really showcased his skills. DarkState beat him down after the match, drawing out Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Tavion Heights. This set up an impromptu six-man tag.

7. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Giffin beat Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Tavion Heights. Lennox scored the pin on Tank with his feet on the ropes.

8. Ethan Page and Santos Escobar defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Shiloh Hill. Page scored the fall over Hill. It was great to see Santos back.

Wrestlers who did not appear (and could be in the Royal Rumble) included Joe Hendry, Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, and Blake Monroe.