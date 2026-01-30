TNA Impact results (1/29): McNeil’s review of the Feast or Fired briefcase reveals, Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred match, Nic Nemeth vs. BDE

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris McNeil, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrismcneil227)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,123)

Taped January 22, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum

Simulcast January 29, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a show of the host venue’s exterior as Tom Hannifan, who was joined on commentary by Matt Rehwoldt, set the stage by running down the night’s upcoming events. The System was then shown arriving at the building.

After the opening theme, The System made their way to the ring. Brian Myers took the mic and said that what they did “had to be done,” repeating it four times as the crowd booed loudly. Eddie Edwards then took the mic and said everyone has been calling and asking why they turned their backs on their so-called families.

Edwards first addressed Moose, calling him once the most dominant athlete and a former world champion, but said the fans don’t really know him and don’t have to deal with him backstage, calling him a selfish prick. Edwards then moved on to JDC, saying once he retired it became clear that the only reason JDC joined The System was to ride their coattails to the end of his pathetic career.

The System was then interrupted by Alisha Edwards, who told them they looked real proud of themselves. She said they had the nerve to keep this from her and demanded to know why they did it. Edwards responded by asking why they kept it from her, pointing to her emotions in the moment. He said that kind of reaction might work at home, but this was a place of business, and it doesn’t fly there.

Alisha then said her contract is coming up, and asked what happens if she doesn’t want to be a part of The System anymore. Edwards told her that she knows better than anyone that you either trust The System, or you’re out. Alisha said she didn’t want to be part of The System and left the ring, while the rest of the group tried to keep Edwards calm…

Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed BDE and asked how he feels about stepping into the ring tonight with former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. BDE said he has been overlooked and labeled as nothing more than a fan and an influencer. He said that tonight he will prove he is more than just a fan when he steps into the ring with a former world champion, and that he belongs in TNA…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt then gave a rundown of the matches scheduled for tonight’s episode…[C]

1. Nic Nemeth vs. BDE. Nic Nemeth started off the match by toying with BDE before kicking him in the ribs. Nemeth kept the aggression up, but BDE was able to create an opening by knocking Nemeth out of the ring and diving over the top rope onto him. Back in the ring, BDE went for the springboard cutter, but Nemeth got out of the way, sending the match into a break….[C]

After the break, Nemeth was still in control and went for a pin, but BDE refused to quit. BDE attempted a comeback with a few shots to the face, but Nemeth quickly shut him down. Nemeth continued to toy with BDE, whipping him into the turnbuckles.

BDE was able to find another opening by reversing Nemeth into the turnbuckle sternum-first, but his momentum was again short-lived as Nemeth went right back to pushing him around. BDE eventually blocked a few punches and connected with an open palm strike before hitting Nemeth with The Deeds. BDE followed up with a splash off the top rope and went for the pin, but Nemeth kicked out. BDE attempted another springboard cutter, but Nemeth countered and hit the Danger Zone to pick up the win.

Nic Nemeth defeated BDE via pinfall in 11:38.

Chris’s Take: This was largely a showcase for Nemeth, but the crowd was clearly behind BDE, booing loudly as Nemeth toyed with him throughout the match. BDE was given enough offense and near-falls to come across as more than just an influencer, and the audience reactions suggested he may have real run as a babyface going forward. Nemeth’s win still reinforced his positioning near the top of the card, while BDE gained momentum in defeat, which could lead to a bigger role if TNA continues to invest in him.

As Nemeth made his way to the back, his brother Ryan Nemeth came out and called out Mara Sade as she made her way to the ring. Ryan told her that she has been assaulting him, claiming he has done nothing to her. He wanted her to admit in front of her hometown that he is the superior athlete.

Sade told him to tell the truth, that he did not defeat her at Genesis. Ryan then accused her of feeling a physical attraction to him, saying she could kiss him if she wanted to instead of shake his hand. Sade went to shake his hand, but then punched him and went for a superkick. Ryan stopped her by grabbing her foot and clotheslining her. Officials quickly ran down to the ring as Ryan left, toying with the audience on his way out…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt then gave another rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode… [C]

Backstage, The Elegance Brand surprised Ash with roses and a necklace, telling her it was more than a celebration, instead saying it was a restoration of The Elegance Brand now that she has been medically cleared.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee entered and welcomed Ash back, saying she knows Ash never lost the title but that she earned it. Lee told Ash that if she wants a shot, to come get it anytime, anywhere.

Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside then walked in and asked if they could celebrate as well. The Elegance Brand immediately asked where security was. Ash then challenged all three of them, telling them to go find Santino. Hartwell grabbed their champagne as Mr. Elegance tried to impress them with his dancing…

2. TNA International Champion Stacks (w/Arianna Grace) vs. Home Town Man. Home Town Man tried to throw his mask to the audience, but Stacks grabbed it and attempted to step on it. Instead, Stacks was taken down by Home Town Man, who rained down punches on him in the turnbuckle.

Stacks gained a little momentum on the outside, but Home Town Man flipped him over onto the ground and then gave a member of the crowd a mask. Back in the ring, Stacks mounted a comeback while mocking Arianna’s father, Santino Marella. Stacks worked over Home Town Man with a single-leg crab until Home Town Man broke the hold by grabbing the ropes.

Home Town Man sent Stacks to the outside of the ring. Stacks asked Arianna for the title, but she refused, which gave Home Town Man an opening to hit Stacks with a crossbody. Stacks then grabbed the title from Arianna, but she snatched it back, allowing Home Town Man to bulldog Stacks.

Home Town Man briefly had momentum, but Stacks cut him off and stole the win with a roll up while using the ropes for leverage to score the pin, with Arianna not being able to watch. Afterwards Stacks clearly lied to her about the way he won.

Stacks defeated Home Town Man via pinfall in 5:52.

Chris’s Take: This was a crowd pleasing match that leaned heavily into the babyface energy, with the audience clearly invested in Home Town Man. Stacks picking up a cheap win by using the ropes for leverage kept him in strong heel form while protecting Home Town Man in defeat. The more interesting thing though, was the clear tension between Stacks and Arianna, as her hesitation and refusal to help him hinted at cracks in their relationship.

TNA’s injury report was then shown, providing updates on Moose, Rich Swann, and Mara Sade…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt then gave another rundown of what was left on tonight’s episode… [C]

Backstage, Arianna told Stacks that she was so proud of him. Stacks questioned her, asking why she didn’t help him. Arianna said she couldn’t, and that they are trying to stay on the straight and narrow. Stacks responded that he handled it his way. Santino Marella then approached, and Arianna told Stacks that what he did was not okay

[Hour Two] Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Elijah vs. Jason Hotch (w/Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Agent Zero). Elijah took Hotch down right away, using his strength advantage to toss him around. Hotch rolled to the outside, where Elijah slammed his head into the apron. Back in the ring, after a chop from Hotch, Elijah regained control, walking the ropes and coming down onto Hotch’s arm.

Elijah went for a pin, but Hotch rolled out of the ring and attempted to head to the back until Elijah grabbed him and brought him back. Order 4 then prevented Elijah from returning to the ring, allowing Hotch to dive over the top rope onto Elijah.

Back inside, Hotch pummeled Elijah in the corner with kicks and punches, while Order 4 provided distractions that allowed Ali to land shots when the referee wasn’t looking. Elijah mounted a comeback, but Order 4 again distracted the referee, enabling Hotch to drive double knees into Elijah’s left arm. Hotch continued to focus his offense on the injured arm.

Elijah fought back with chops and kicks in the corner and hit a twisted neckbreaker for a two-count. Later, Hotch connected with a kick to the face and followed with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Hotch then went up top but missed, allowing Elijah to capitalize and hit the Highwayman’s Farewell to score the pin.

After the match, Order 4 attacked Elijah in the ring. Ali had Special Agent 0 grab Elijah’s guitar. Ali attempted to use it as a weapon, but Elijah shut him down before he could strike.

Elijah defeated Jason Hotch via pinfall in 8:00.

Chris’s Take: A solid TV match that showcased Elijah’s resilience while continuing to establish Order 4 as a constant nuisance presence. Hotch looked credible thanks to the focused arm work and near falls, but the interference helped keep Elijah protected and strong in victory. The finish made it clear that the feud between Elijah and Ali is only heating up, and it feels like we’re headed toward more intense, physical encounters between the two moving forward.

AJ Francis and Rich Swann was shown backstage getting ready their No Holds Barred main event match… [C]

Backstage, Jada Stone was shown saying she is so excited about being in TNA before being interrupted by Order 4, who asked who the hell she was. Ali told her that no one cares who she is. Stone said she doesn’t like being interrupted, and she was suddenly attacked by Tasha Steelz.

Officials quickly ran Order 4 off, and Elijah appeared to help Stone up. Elijah then asked her if she wanted to go out, and she nodded her head as the two walked off together…

Daria Rae came out to join the commentary team…

4. Elayna Black vs. Ruthie Jay. Black and Jay took turns playing up the crowd until Black shoved Jay. After a suplex, Black attempted a pin. In the middle of the ring, Black had Jay locked in a headlock until Jay fought out of it. Black then whipped Jay into the corner, but Jay reversed it and sent Black into the turnbuckles instead. Black quickly took back control, made short work of Jay hitting her with a double under hook twisting neck breaker allowing her to score the pinfall victory.

Elayna Black defeated Ruthie Jay via pinfall in 2:44.

Chris’s Take: This felt like a straightforward showcase designed to keep Black looking strong and dominant, with Jay offering just enough resistance to make the result feel competitive. It was also Black’s first match since being signed by Daria Rae, who was on commentary throughout and made it clear she has bigger plans in mind for her. The quick win helped establish Black as a serious presence under her guidance, and it seems likely this is only the beginning of a larger push or storyline direction for the new pairing.

Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, and Trey Miguel were shown waiting for the reveal of the Feast of Fired briefcases…[C]

The Hardy Boyz were shown backstage with The Righteous, who told them they didn’t win at Genesis because they beat them, but rather because The Righteous allowed them to be themselves. The Righteous said it doesn’t have to be war.

Matt asked them what they were doing, and The Righteous responded by telling them to imagine not standing against them, but with them. They told The Hardys not to answer tonight, saying that the truth takes time…

Backstage with Gia Miller, Trey Miguel opened his briefcase first, revealing a contract for an opportunity at TNA’s International Title. Eddie Edwards was next, revealing a contract for an opportunity at the TNA World Championship.

Steve Maclin then opened his case and revealed the pink slip. Eric Young was the final one, revealing a contract for an opportunity at the TNA X Division Championship. Maclin had no final words…[C]

Backstage, The System was shown with Eddie Edwards telling Santana that everyone wants what he has, and that he now has a target on his back. Santana said it was fine because he has already gone through Edwards and all of his boys. Santana told Edwards to cash in the briefcase if he wants, because he isn’t hard to find. Edwards responded by telling him that he can’t beat The System…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt then gave a rundown of what would be coming up next Thursday on Impact, with Tom Hannifan being visibly upset with the firing of his friend, Steve Maclin…

5. AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann in a No Hold Barred match. Swann ran right to the ring with a bat, and the match immediately spilled to the outside. Swann tried to grab a table from under the ring, but Francis knocked him to the ground and shoved the table back underneath. Swann later sent Francis into the steel steps and managed to pull the table back out, but Francis answered with a big boot to the face.

The fight worked its way up the ramp. Swann attempted a Canadian Destroyer, but Francis stopped it and tried to set up a Styles Clash. Francis then drove Swann face first into the stage as the match went to a break…[C]

Back from the break, Francis was choking Swann with a chain while sitting in a chair. Swann fought back with shots to the face and slammed Francis face first into the chair. Francis then caught Swann when he dove off the top rope and powerslammed him onto the chair.

Francis tossed the steel steps into the ring, but Swann countered and sent Francis into them. Swann scored a near fall and then set up two tables on the outside before grabbing more chairs and throwing them into the ring. Francis hit Swann with a TFL for a near fall. Swann later sent Francis into the two tables with a huracanrana.

Swann set Francis up in the middle of the ring and hit a Phoenix Splash for another near fall. Swann grabbed the bat again while Francis went back to the chain. Francis struck Swann with the chain and came close to winning. Francis then threw more weapons into the ring, placed a trash can over Swann, and repeatedly smashed it with a chair. Francis pinned Swann with his foot, but Swann kicked out.

Francis attempted a chokeslam off the ropes, but Swann countered with a huracanrana. Swann then stacked chairs on top of Francis and hit another Phoenix Splash to score the win.

Rich Swann defeated AJ Francis via pinfall in 16:55 in a No Holds Barred match.

Chris’s Take: This was a wild, weapon heavy No Holds Barred match that fully played into the chaos and brutality the stipulation promised. Swann’s win felt significant, as he overcame Francis’ size and relentless offense with high risk desperation, giving him a major momentum boost coming out of the feud. The crowd pleasing finish also reinforced Swann as a resilient babyface.

Backstage, Frankie Kazarian approached Daria Rae and told her they needed to talk as the show came to an end…