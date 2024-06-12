Updates on former TNA staffers Scott D’Amore and RD Evans

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Former TNA executive Scott D’Amore is still being paid by Anthem and is unable to work for other companies. Rhino shared the news during a virtual signing event that D’Amore is being paid through February 2025 , which was confirmed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

-Former TNA creative team member RD Evans is now working for AEW. Mike Johnson also reports that Evans worked at Saturday’s AEW Collision and is expected to be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite event.

Powell’s POV: D’Amore was fired in February, so he’s basically being paid to sit home for a full year. That’s not a bad gig if you can get it. Meanwhile, Evans also worked for the WWE creative team before his TNA run, which concluded in May.