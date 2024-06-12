CM Punk signs with a talent agency

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk has signed with the Paradigm talent agency. Read the official press release via Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Punk followed Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton in signing with Paradigm. Punk has done some acting work with independent movies and on television series such as Heels and Mayans M.C. One correction from the bio listed in the Paradigm press release that Deadline ran. Punk was trained by Ace Steel and Danny Dominion at their Steel Domain training center in Chicago (the Paradigm bio mistakenly lists the school’s location as St. Paul, Minnesota). They all wrestled for the Steel Domain Wrestling promotion that was based in the Twin Cities area and ran regular shows at the West. St. Paul Armory.