Celebrity claims he’s entering the WWE Royal Rumble

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville announced via social media that he will be entering the WWE Royal Rumble match. Read his announcement below or via Instagram.com

Powell’s POV: 2022 is off to an unpredictable start, as I don’t think anyone would have predicted Johnny Knoxville as the first person to announce entry into a Rumble match. The new Jackass Forever film will be released on February 4. The Royal Rumble event will be held on January 29 in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center.