Roman Reigns tests positive for COVD-19, Brock Lesnar moved to the WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1

January 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is unable to take part in his scheduled WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Day 1. Brock Lesnar, who was scheduled to challenge Reigns, has bee moved to the WWE Championship match, which now features Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Lesnar. Read the official update regarding Lesnar’s addition to the match at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Reigns the best. WWE built the show around Reigns vs. Lesnar, so this is a tough situation for the company, but obviously the health of Reigns is the top priority.

  1. Sistersalvation January 1, 2022 @ 7:25 pm

    Sufferin’ succotash!

