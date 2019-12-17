WWE Raw spoilers: Full results of next week’s television show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw

Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

1. Kevin Owens beat Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight.

2. Bobby Lashley over Cedric Alexander.

3. Drew McIntyre beat Zack Ryder.

4. Aleister Black beat an enhancement wrestler.

5. Buddy Murphy defeated an enhancement wrestler.

6. Ricochet beat Tony Nese.

7. Charlotte Flair over Chelsea Green.

8. “The OC” AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson defeated Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders.

9. Erick Rowan beat an enhancement wrestler.

10. Rusev over No Way Jose.

11. Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins by DQ in a U.S. Championship match. AOP interfered for the DQ. Samoa Joe made the save and was beat down by AOP.



