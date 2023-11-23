ROH on HonorClub, MLW Fusion, and Impact Wrestling, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Juventud Guerrera, Aliyah, Art Barr

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who is celebrating today’s holiday. My mouth is already watering in anticipation of the traditional feast. I am truly thankful for the hard work of our tremendous staff, as well all our Dot Net Members and readers.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show features Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir vs. Athena and Billie Starkz. Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. The show features Matt Cardona and Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Thanksgiving themed footage from past years. With this being a “best of” style show, John Moore’s review and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will resume with first-run content starting next week.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the leading grade in our post show poll with 59 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade and I especially enjoyed the performance of Santos Escobar.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade for the strong final push for Survivor Series.

Birthdays and Notables

-Juventud Guerrera is 49.

-Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) is 29.

-Art Barr died on November 23, 1994 at age 28 due to unknown circumstances.