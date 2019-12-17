NWA Powerrr season two, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, plus WWE TLC, NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown poll results, ROH TV, Nick Dinsmore

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The second season premiere of NWA Powerrr streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. This is the first show coming out of the NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view and will feature Stu Bennett interviewing Marty Scurll. Join me for my live review as the show streams.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show is headlined by Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy vs. Pac, Jack Evans, and Angelico. The show will premiere tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET.

-Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view received a majority C grade from the 32 percent of Dot Net voters in our post show poll. D finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade, and Jake Barnett gave it a C- grade in our post show audio review.

-Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy scored the best match of WWE TLC honors with 54 percent of the vote in our post show poll. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Revival in a ladder match finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match finished third with 17 percent of the vote. Jake Barnett and I both gave the nod to Big E and Kingston vs. The Revival, though we felt Black vs. Murphy wasn’t far behind.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox scored an F grade getting 39 percent of the vote. C finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 45 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show another B+ grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an A grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-The latest Ring of Honor television show featured a look back at the ROH Unauthorized event. My written review will be available today along with my members’ exclusive audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is 44 today.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

