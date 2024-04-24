AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Don Murphy, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an C grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. F finished second with 21 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was a solid go-home show for Dynasty.

-We did have live coverage of Saturday’s AEW Collision, so there was not a post show reader poll. I gave the show a B grade. The Collision live review and poll will return on Saturday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer Don Murphy.

-Yuji Nagata is 56.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.