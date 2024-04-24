AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Don Murphy, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Jacksonville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com
-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an C grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. F finished second with 21 percent of the vote. B was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was a solid go-home show for Dynasty.
-We did have live coverage of Saturday’s AEW Collision, so there was not a post show reader poll. I gave the show a B grade. The Collision live review and poll will return on Saturday.
Birthdays and Notables
-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer Don Murphy.
-Yuji Nagata is 56.
-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.
-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.
-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.
Be the first to comment