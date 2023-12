IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Andrade El Idolo’s contract with AEW expires today. Tony Khan confirmed the news at the AEW Worlds End media scrum and indicated that he does not expect the two sides to reach a new agreement.

Powell’s POV: There’s been a lot of speculation that Andrade could show up on WWE television as soon as Monday’s WWE Raw. Andrade put over Miro in his final AEW match on Saturday.