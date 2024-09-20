TNA Impact preview: Bound For Glory main event will be set on Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian for a shot at the TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory

-Rosemary and Wendy Choo vs. Jordynne Grace and an NXT mystery partner

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid

-Zachary Wentz, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey vs. Kushida, Leon Slater, and Mike Bailey

-Lei Ying Lee (f/k/a Xia Li) debuts

Powell’s POV: The winner of Hendry vs. Kazarian will challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA Championship at Bound For Glory, which will be held Saturday, October 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).