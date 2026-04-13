TNA Impact rating: Did viewership bounce back for the Rebellion go-home show?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 257,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 200,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the prior week’s 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The second hour of the previous week’s Impact ran head-to-head with AEW Collision. The last time Impact ran without AEW competition was on March 26, when the show averaged 256,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, which is right in line with the numbers produced by Thursday’s show. Collision will air on Thursday night again this week due to TNT and HBO Max’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs (and WrestleMania 42 night one).

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)