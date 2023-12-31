Kevin Dunn reportedly leaving WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn has informed company officials of his decision to retire. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Dunn’s decision is due to “two differing versions of how things should be run from a TV production perspective” now that TKO has taken over. WWE has not announced Dunn’s retirement as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Dunn has been with WWE in a full-time position since 1984. His father started working for the company when it was known as the WWWF under Vincent J McMahon. Dunn became the right hand man for Vince McMahon and was one of the most powerful people in the company prior to the TKO merger.