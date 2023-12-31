What's happening...

The Rock and Dany Garcia announce the new name for the merged XFL and USFL, launch date announced

December 31, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The combined XFL and USFL will go by the name of the UFL (United Football League). The new football league will begin play on March 30.

Powell’s POV: UFL owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia appeared on Fox’s NFL pregame show on Sunday to announce the new name and start date. You can check out the footage below. While only time will tell whether the new league will be successful, I think they got the new name right.

