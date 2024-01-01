WWE Raw in Day 1 in San Diego (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live note, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Rodney, Kimberly Page, Danny Burch, Matt Cross, Ryan Sakoda, PCO, Eddie Edwards, Rey Fenix

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy New Year! Here’s to a tremendous 2024.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. The show carries the Day 1 theme and is headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Tuesday at 1CT/2ET. Sean Plichta is filling in for “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay as my co-host. Sean I will be taking your calls coming out of the AEW Worlds Collide event at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Diego, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Newark, Friday’s Smackdown in Vancouver, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Charlotte. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Hart is 81 today.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) is 69 today.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse is 53 today.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) is 54 today.

-Happy birthday to my buddy Pooch!

-Ryan Sakoda turned 49 on Sunday.

-Matt Cross (Matt Capiccioni) turned 44 on Sunday. He also worked as Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground.

-Danny Burch (Martin Stone) turned 43 on Sunday.

-PCO (Carl Ouellet) turned 56 on Saturday.

-Eddie Edwards turned 40 on Saturday.

-Rey Fenix turned 35 on Saturday.