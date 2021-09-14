WWE Raw viewership opposite the Monday Night Football season premiere

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.67 million viewers, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from the 1.849 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .52 rating.

Powell’s POV: Disappointing numbers given that WWE made a late attempt to load up the show and closed with Big E cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship. The September 14, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.689 million viewers opposite a NFL Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Update: ESPN’s Monday Night Football season premiere delivered 7.566 million viewers for ESPN. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.672 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.634 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.703 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished ninth, eighth, and seventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.