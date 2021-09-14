NXT TV preview: New NXT Champion to be crowned on tonight’s “NXT 2.0” premiere

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne in a four-way for the vacant NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe vacated on Sunday while citing an injury. William Regal turned the four-way that was slated to determine the number one contender into now being for the vacant championship. The show will provide the first look at the newly renovated Capitol Wrestling Center studio at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.