AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Jora Johl, Angelico, and Jack Evans.

-KiLynn King vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-Erik Lockhart and Andrew Lockhart vs. “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker.

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Anna Jay.

-Khash vs. Shawn Spears.

-Angelica Risk vs. Jade Cargill.

-Mysterious Movado vs. Fuedo Del Sol.

-Hunter Knott and Rosario Grillo vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.