NWA Powerrr preview: Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis meet face to face, Humiliation Showdown, Triple Threat for a shot at the NWA TV Title, the NWA Tag Team tournament continues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch and Nick Aldis meet face to face for the first time since NWA 73.

-Jax Dane vs. Crimson in a Humiliation Showdown.

-Cyon vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Jeremiah Plunkett in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NWA TV Title.

-Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. The Rude Dudes in an NWA Tag Team Tournament quarterfinal match.

-Paola Blaze vs. Marti Belle.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.