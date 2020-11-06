ROH Notes: Pure Title Tournament streaming this weekend, ROH Wrestling TV matches, next week’s ROHStrong podcast guest and Old School in Session topic

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The ROH Best On The Planet streaming channel will be replaying the full Pure Title Tournament starting tonight at 8CT/9ET. The eight tournament episodes will stream in a loop for 48 hours on STIRR and Plex.

-Brody King will be the guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show will include Brody King vs. Dalton Castle, and Dak Draper vs. Brian Johnson in a Pure Rules match.

-Next week’s “Old School in Session” podcast with Gary Juster will focus on Ric Flair.

-Caprice Coleman has a column called “A Dose of Colemanism” on the ROH website.

Powell’s POV: Other topics in Eck’s blog include the ROH Pure Title tournament winner, topics discussed in Monday’s ROHStrong podcast with Brody King, the ROH watch parties are here to stay, and more. My reviews of the weekly ROH Wrestling television show are typically available on Sundays or Mondays along with my members’ exclusive audio review of each episode. You can find my full rundown of each of the Pure Title tournament shows in our TV Review section.



