02/27 Gleed’s NXT UK audio review: Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm in an I Quit match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Hunt, A-Kid vs. Brian Kendrick, Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Starz

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm in an I Quit match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Hunt, A-Kid vs. Brian Kendrick, Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Starz, and more (21:10)…

Click here for the February 27 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

