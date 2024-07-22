What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

July 22, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.313 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was down slightly compared to the 2.355 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.70 rating. One year earlier, the July 21, 2023 edition of Smackdown on FS1 produced 1.23 million viewers and a 0.36 rating.

