(Updated) WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview including Rob Gronkowski

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and/or events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski appears.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns contract signing for WrestleMania.

-Smackdown Tag Champions The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will once again be held in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. No fans will be allowed to attend the event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members after the show.

Update: WWE added the Miz and Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery match since our previous update.



