“Young Rock” season two, episode five viewership count

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s “Young Rock” delivered 2.295 million viewers for NBC in the network ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 2.016 million viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s “Young Rock” drew a 0.41 in the adults 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. These are good bounce back numbers for the show, which had been trending in the wrong direction. The latest episode was fun in that it featured the first appearance of a young actor who played Rock’s cousin Joe, who is better known as Roman Reigns.