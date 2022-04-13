NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for Championship Tuesday with three title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 610,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 631,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 47th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The show featured three title matches, including the show-closing gauntlet match for the vacated NXT Tag Titles. NXT faced the NBA Playoff Play-In games on TNT that finished first and second in the cable ratings with 2.699 million viewers for the second game, and 2.477 million viewers for the early game. The NBA Playoffs and, to a lesser extent, the NHL Playoffs are going to be even stiffer competition for all pro wrestling television shows once they kick into full gear. The WWE Evil episode that focused on Ric Flair and followed NXT delivered 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating for USA Network.