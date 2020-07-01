AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Carmella DeCesare, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place with the first of the two Fyter Fest episodes. The show is headlined by Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT TV is either live or will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. This is the first of the two Great American Bash themed episodes and is listed as having limited commercial interruptions. The show includes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show looks back on King of the Ring 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Luther. The previous episodes made up referee week with former WWE referee Mike Chioda and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards in separate interviews. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on WWE Vengeance 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode relating to pro wrestling features Dixie Carter. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare is 38.

-Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982 at age 62 of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing the role of “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. His died of drowning and his body was found in a river on March 22, 2009.



