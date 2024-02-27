TKO earnings report and call, NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Earl Caddock, Buddy Austin, Bill White, Dave Levin

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial report today after the market closes. TKO executives will host a conference call regarding the financial report. Join me for live updates on the call, which is scheduled to start this afternoon at 4CT/5ET.

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes meeting face-to-face. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Earl Caddock was born on February 27, 1888. He died at age 62 on August 25, 1950.

-The late Buddy Austin (Austin Rapes) was born on February 27, 1929. He died at age 52 of a myocardial infarction on August 13, 1981.

-The late Bill White was born on February 27, 1945. He died at age 76 on September 7, 2021.

-The late Dave Levin (George Wenzel) was born on February 27, 1913. He died at age 91 on August 25, 2004.