TKO earnings report and call, NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Earl Caddock, Buddy Austin, Bill White, Dave Levin

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-TKO will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial report today after the market closes. TKO executives will host a conference call regarding the financial report. Join me for live updates on the call, which is scheduled to start this afternoon at 4CT/5ET.
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes meeting face-to-face. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-The late Earl Caddock was born on February 27, 1888. He died at age 62 on August 25, 1950.
-The late Buddy Austin (Austin Rapes) was born on February 27, 1929. He died at age 52 of a myocardial infarction on August 13, 1981.
-The late Bill White was born on February 27, 1945. He died at age 76 on September 7, 2021.
-The late Dave Levin (George Wenzel) was born on February 27, 1913. He died at age 91 on August 25, 2004.
Be the first to comment