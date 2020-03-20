WWE 205 Live preview: Two first-time matches advertised

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Joaquin Wilde vs. Danny Burch.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Oney Lorcan.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams live Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. The show will be broadcast from the fan-free WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



