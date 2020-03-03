ROH Pure Wrestling Championship updated tournament entrants list

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced the following participants in the ROH Pure Wrestling Championship tournament that will begin on Friday, April 10 in Columbus, Ohio and April 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

-Doug Williams

-Jonathan Gresham

-Alex Shelley

-Rocky Romero

-Mark Haskins

-Slex

-Tracy Williams

-Marty Scurll

-Fred Yehi

Powell’s POV: ROH announced Yehi for the tournament today at ROHWrestling.com. The 16-man tournament will play out over additional events on HonorClub. The previous Pure Championship rules allowed for a title changes via disqualification or count-out in addition to the usual pinfall or submission. Each wrestler was allowed three rope breaks during a match. Once a wrestler used three rope breaks, pins and submissions in the ropes were counted. There were also no closed fists allowed, and there were punishments for using closed fists.



