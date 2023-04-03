WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

April 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

Report by Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett

1. Rick Boogs defeated Cedric Alexander (w/Shelton Benjamin).

2. Bronson Reed beat Dexter Lumis.