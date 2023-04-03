What's happening...

WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

April 3, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Main Event taping
April 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
Report by Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett

1. Rick Boogs defeated Cedric Alexander (w/Shelton Benjamin).

2. Bronson Reed beat Dexter Lumis.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.