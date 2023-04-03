WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com
WWE Main Event taping
April 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
Report by Dot Net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett
1. Rick Boogs defeated Cedric Alexander (w/Shelton Benjamin).
2. Bronson Reed beat Dexter Lumis.
Be the first to comment