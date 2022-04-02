WrestleMania 38 lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the “stupendous” two-night event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night One that will be held tonight in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Steve Austin appears on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

-Seth Rollins vs. an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

-Kofi Kingston and King Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two that will be held on Sunday in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review beginning with the two-hour Kickoff Shows at 5CT/6ET (Saturday’s Kickoff Show will be simulcast on USA Network) and the main cards at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will co-host exclusive same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).