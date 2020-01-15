1/15 NXT TV results: Powell’s review of a Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, Kushida and Alex Shelley vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake and Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV on USA Network

Aired live January 15, 2020 from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

[Hour One] A memorial graphic was shown for the late Rocky Johnson… A video package recapped last week’s NXT show and Undisputed Era attacking Imperium at the end of Sunday’s NXT UK Takeover event… The broadcast team was Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix…

Keith Lee was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. The crowd chanted “bask in his glory.” Lee told the fans to bask if they wish because he is the No. 1 contender for the NXT North American Championship. Lee said Undisputed Era had a great 2019, but they have reached their limit, whereas he is limitless. Lee started to talk about his title match.

Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly hit the ring and attacked Lee. He fought them off briefly until Strong hit him from behind with a chair. Tommaso Ciampa ran out and chased off Undisputed Era. Ranallo said the damage was done. Lee got to his feet and was limping…

Ranallo and Phoenix checked in from their usual spot. Nigel McGuinness was conspicuous by his absence. Ranallo spoke about Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano taking place at the NXT Takeover: Portland event, then noted that Tegan Nox was returning in the women’s battle royal later in the show…

A pre-taped Nox promo aired. She was outside Full Sail and was talking about getting her hands on Dakota Kai when an excited Candice LeRae ran up and hugged her… Separate shots aired of Mia Yim and Io Shirai while Phoenix hyped the battle royal…

Powell’s POV: The Lee and Undisputed Era angle was solid, and there was good early hype for the women’s battle royal. I’m filling in for John Moore tonight. He will return on Thursday with the NXT Hit List and his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review of the NXT show. On a side note, my audio review of AEW Dynamite will be a couple hours later than usual tonight since I’m covering this show live.

1. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match. Ranallo noted that the winning team would face Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in the semifinals of the tournament. They cut to a split screen break about 40 seconds into the match.

Andrews went on a nice offensive flurry on both opponents coming out of the break. Andrews and Webster performed flip dives from the ring onto Riddle and Dunne at ringside. A short time later, Webster went for a springboard move and was punched out of the air by Dunne. There was a cool spot where Dunne threw Andrews into the air and he was caught and powerbombed by Riddle. The duo followed up with stereo kicks to the head. They cut to a full screen break as the match continued. [C]

Andrews and Webster went back on the offensive and the fans chanted “tag team wrestling” briefly. Riddle rallied and set up for a move on Webster, who countered into an inside cradle for a nice near fall. Riddle tagged in Dunne, who came right back with a near fall of his own. Webster had Riddle pinned and Andrews was trying to stand guard, but he was sent crashing into the pin to break it up.

Dunne and Andrews tagged in. Dunne blocked a DDT attempt, but Webster came right back with a Stunner. Riddle piledrove Webster at ringside. Andrews went for a move off the ropes and was punched by Dunne in mid-air. Riddle tagged in. Dunne lifted Andrews and dropped him into a big knee from Riddle, who then scored the pin…

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in 18:20 to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Powell’s POV: A really hot tag match to open the show. The favorites went over, but the nice thing about it featuring two babyface teams was that it didn’t offer any hints as to which team would advance to face the heel Imperium duo next week.

The updated tournament brackets graphic was shown… Ranallo and Phoenix spoke at their desk. Ranallo noted that Nigel McGuinness called the NXT UK Takeover event and was getting some R&R and would return next week. They recapped footage of Undisputed Era attacking Imperium at the end of the Takeover show…

Footage aired from after Takeover of Imperium delivering a backstage promo. Walter did the venting… The broadcast team hyped the Worlds Collide event for the night before the Royal Rumble…

Cathy Kelley stood outside the trainer’s room and said Keith Lee was being evaluated for a leg injury that could jeopardize next week’s NXT North American Title match… [C]

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance for an in-ring promo. Ciampa mentioned Velveteen Dream, Imperium, and now Keith Lee. He said it’s pretty obvious that Undisputed Era has a hit list. He said that’s great because he does too and Adam Cole is on his hit list. Ciampa said he needs his life back and will be taking back his life (the NXT Title).

Undisputed Era hit the ring and attacked Ciampa. Johnny Gargano ran out for the save and cleared the ring. Ciampa caught Kyle O’Reilly with a draping DDT. Bobby Fish returned to the ring and ate a superkick from Gargano. Fans chanted DIY, then Ciampa and Gargano hit their old finisher on Fish. Gargano’s music played while Ciampa and Gargano had a brief moment in the ring…

Phoenix hyped the women’s battle royal as the main event of the show. Ranallo hyped the other Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match as coming up next… [C]

2. Kushida and Alex Shelley vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match. The winning team will face Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in the semifinals. Shelley and Gibson started the match and fans chanted Shelley’s name. The heels had the advantage heading into an early break. [C]

[Hour Two] Shelley was isolated and eventually made a hot tag to Kushida, who worked over both opponents. Shelley tagged in and joined Kushida in performing a nice double team splash combo that led to a near fall. Kushida went up top and was pushed off by Gibson. Shelley went for Sliced Break No. 2 on Drake, who caught him, and then tossed him into a Codebreaker by Gibson, allowing Drake to score the pin…

Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Kushida and Alex Shelley in 12:00 to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

The updated graphics were shown. There was a handshake tease between the teams, but Gibson and Drake declined. Gibson said they didn’t come all this way to shake hands while the hipster Full Sail crowd pretends to know who Shelley is. Gibson said Kushida and Shelley are a great tag team of the past, but he and Drake are the present, future, and soon to be tournament winners…

Powell’s POV: I did lean toward Kushida and Shelley winning to set up the babyface vs. heel semifinals, but I didn’t think it was a slam dunk because of the need for a UK team to go deep in the tournament. Plus, I’m looking forward to what I consider to be the top two heel tag teams from the respective NXT brands meeting in the semifinals. The match was entertaining. I just wish we would have heard from both teams in advance. Gibson is a heat magnet as he showed afterward, and there are likely some viewers who were unfamiliar with the UK duo and Shelley. That said, it was very nice to see Shelley reunite with Kushida even it if was just a one off.

Footage aired of Rob Stone and Chelsea Green walking outside the building. Stone said the women’s division is the best its ever been, but Green is better than the best and that’s why he was pulling her in the battle royal. He said all the other women were trying to steal her spotlight. Stone said everyone would have to wait to see the hottest former free agent. The duo got into a car…

Powell’s POV: There was some chatter last week about the possibility of whether Stone is meant to look like AEW President Tony Khan. I thought Stone looked nerdy last week and I didn’t really see the resemblance. Oddly, Stone dressed better this week and now I definitely see it regardless of whether or not it’s intentional.

A video package focused Isaiah Scott, then Ranallo hyped the Triple Threat for a spot in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship four-way match… [C]

Finn Balor spoke about Ilja Dragunov and the similarities between them. Balor said that when you got at The Prince, you better not miss. Balor said that if Dragunov stepped up at Worlds Collide then he’ll put him down…

3. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Lio Rush for a spot in the four-way NXT Cruiserweight Title match at Worlds Collide. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza sat in on commentary and heeled it up.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more...

