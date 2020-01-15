AEW announces a four-man tournament to determine the No. 1 contender, change to tonight’s Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced that the winners of tonight’s Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Pac vs. Darby Allin matches will meet next week to determine the No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship.

-Awesome Kong will not wrestle tonight as previously advertised due to illness. Kong will be replaced by Brandi Rhodes in a tag match with Mel against the team of Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander that will be held on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: Next week’s AEW Dynamite is being taped on the Jericho Cruise. All signs seem to point to Moxley becoming the No. 1 contender and challenging Jericho at the February 29 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. That said, there’s plenty of time between now and the pay-per-view if they want to go with a different title match and still get to Jericho vs. Moxley at the pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs on TNT tonight at 7CT/8ET.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more...

