By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash of Champions event that will be held on Sunday, September 27 in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE did not add any new matches to the lineup during Monday’s Raw television show.