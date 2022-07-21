Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Giovanni Vinci, Beer City Bruiser, Giant Silva, Shinjiro Ohtani, Lord Alfred Hayes, Bob Orton Sr., Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin for a shot at the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available on Saturday.

-MLW Fusion wrapped up its season last week. The show is expected to return in September with the Battle Riot event that has already been filmed.

-We had a technical glitch with Friday’s WWE Smackdown due to an issue with the poll service that we use. I gave the show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote F grade from 36 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a D grade for what felt like a fairly phoned in show from a creative standpoint due to running opposite the MLB Home Run Derby.

Birthdays and Notables

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) is 59.

-Shinjiro Ohtani is 50.

-Beer City Bruiser (Matt Winchester) is 44.

-Giovanni Vinci (Fabian Aichner) is 32.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006 following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005 at age 76 following a series of strokes.