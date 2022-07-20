What's happening...

07/20 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blondes, Darby Allin vs. Brody King, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends, Athena and Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan

July 20, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Click here for the July 20 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

Topics

