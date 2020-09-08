NXT TV preview (live coverage tonight): The lineup for “Super Tuesday II”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez in a cage match.

-Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory.

-Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong.

Powell’s POV: NXT is airing on a Tuesday on USA Network again next week due to being pushed out of the usual Wednesday night slot by an NHL playoff game. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My NXT Hit List and John’s audio review for Dot Net Members will be available on Wednesday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...