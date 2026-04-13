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WWE releases Liv Morgan’s “Trouble” music video

April 13, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Liv Morgan has a music video. WWE released the video for Morgan’s “Trouble” on Monday. Check out the video below or via the WWE YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Hey, that’s not Dominik Mysterio. I don’t know who that male dancer is, but he’s messing with the wrong guy. Doesn’t he know that Dom served hard time?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom April 13, 2026 @ 3:15 pm

    Eat your heart out Britney Spears!
    It’ll probably hit no.1 on TRL!
    lol

    Reply

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